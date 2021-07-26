AMITE CITY – The Tangipahoa Parish Council approved new rules Monday for solar plant developments, capping off weeks of debate between farmers fearful about how renewable energy projects will impact agricultural land and property owners eager to cash in on a clean energy boom sweeping South Louisiana.

The new rules require 50 feet of vegetation to surround utility-scale solar plants — meaning solar panel farms big enough to contribute to the power grid — and say they have to follow the parish’s existing drainage standards, among other rules. The council voted unanimously to approve them.

“This achieves a happy medium on an issue where there were many interests involved,” said District 8 Councilman David Vial.

The vote ensures that solar panel farms planned in Tangipahoa, a parish with few zoning rules that have allowed largely-unhindered development in recent years, will not proceed completely free from regulation.

The parish council acted because state lawmakers are unlikely to draft regulations before solar companies move ahead with developments in Tangipahoa Parish — and elsewhere in the state.

Two companies, Florida-based NextEra Energy and Chicago’s Invenergy, are planning projects in Tangipahoa Parish that could break ground by 2023.

The NextEra project is slated for a 1,200 acre plot near the St. Helena Parish line, off La.10, while Invenergy is eyeing a spot east of Amite City along La. 445.

The planned developments have set off a host of fears among neighbors of the two rural land parcels, voiced in public meetings and on social media, that solar panels will poison their water, incur a surge in pesticide use and cause property values to plummet due to the visual effect of acres of gleaming black solar panels on the rolling green land.

Wayne Hughes, who lives near the Invenergy site off La. 445, told District 2 Councilman John Ingraffia Monday that he worries about solar panels reducing the value of his property. Hughes feels let down because he believes the councilman didn’t oppose solar developments vocally enough on behalf of residents of his district, which includes the Invenergy site, he explained Monday.

“I’m disappointed in you, as our elected official,” Huges told Ingraffia.

The councilman replied that he had first learned about plans to bring solar power to Tangipahoa Parish at the same time Hughes did — around three months ago.

As discussions over the solar projects have mounted in the past two months, sustainable energy experts have worked to assuage Tangipahoa residents’ numerous fears about solar energy in public meetings.

Residents need not worry that solar panels will poison water sources or hinder future agricultural prosperity of the land — another common fear — said Terry Chambers, an energy efficiency and sustainable energy expert at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, during a public meeting on July 7.

Hank Schumaker, owner of a land parcel along La. 445, spoke to the large crowd at Monday’s council meeting wearing a green Invenergy hat. Backed by at least 20 more landowners who plan to lease or sell land parcels to the two solar companies, he called for an end to misinformation that has spread as discussions about the plants have grown increasingly contentious in recent weeks.

Schumaker has not sprayed a creek near his house with pesticides to prepare for the solar developers, as some residents have alleged, he insisted Monday. If large-scale pesticide spraying had indeed happened, the parish would have been involved, said District 4 Councilman Carlo S. Bruno.

“There’s been all kinds of accusations made with little basis,” said Bruno.

At a meeting earlier in July, Schumacher asserted his right to lease his land as he pleased.

“I could have put an oil drill back there instead,” he said.