Debris contractors collecting waste from Hurricane Ida have been temporarily suspended from their rounds in Ascension Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish so officials can focus on draining the heavy rain expected from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

East Baton Rouge Parish officials confirmed Tuesday morning that collection by contractor DRC Emergency Services would be stopped for the day amid the rainfall.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, meanwhile, Republic Services has suspended recycling until next week.

In Ascension, the combination of rain and soft ground prompted the decision to halt contractor DRC Emergency Services, parish officials said Tuesday.

Storm debris drop-off for Ascension residents at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center has also been closed. Local firm Trash Rangers is managing that program.

But locations offering sandbags and blue tarps remain open, Ascension Parish officials said Tuesday.

Parish officials said the back gate to the parish-owned complex near Gonzales is closed and have asked the public not to come until the rains have passed.

Nicholas is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches of rain to the Baton Rouge area, with the heaviest downpour between Tuesday morning and Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Slidell.

The rain could fall at rates of 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour during the heaviest period, said Hannah Lisney, a meteorologist with the Weather Service's Slidell office.

Much of southeast Louisiana remains under a flash flooding watch, but Lisney said the rain isn't expected to prompt river flooding in the Amite River Basin.

By midmorning Tuesday, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport had received .67 inches since noon Monday, the National Weather Service says.

About 0.4 inches have fallen since shortly before midnight Monday at Black Bayou and La. 621 north of Gonzales, U.S. Geological Survey gauges show.

The locations distributing blue tarps are at the Ascension Parish Fire District #1 building on Airline Highway, Prairieville Fire Department and Donaldsonville Fire Department.

Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.