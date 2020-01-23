The intersection of La. 73 and Airline Highway in Ascension Parish reopened shortly after noon on Thursday, the second day it had been temporarily closed for the Kansas City Southern Railway maintenance work on tracks in the area.
Three other intersections along Airline Highway in Gonzales were closed Thursday for the railroad tracks maintenance but were expected to be reopened Thursday evening.
Those are South Purpera/La. 939; Coolidge Avenue; and Felix Avenue.
Other closures along Airline Highway in Ascension Parish will be coming in the next few days, with one closure pushed to February:
- On Friday, Railroad Street in Sorrento will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. In nearby Gramercy, North Airline Avenue/La. 3274 will also be closed on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- La. 30, near its intersection with Airline Highway in the Gonzales area was originally slated to be closed on Friday, but that work has now been moved to Feb. 8, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
- On Saturday, there will be two more closures along Airline Highway in Ascension Parish, at Perkins Road/La. 427 in Prairieville and at La. 621 north of Gonzales. Both of those closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.