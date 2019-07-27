A Port Allen man has been arrested in a June beating outside Reggie's Bar in Tigerland near LSU, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Derek Granier, 25, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday on one count of second-degree battery.
The beating took place June 11 at 2:30 a.m. after the victim left Reggie's Bar, the arrest warrant says. When the victim returned to the parking lot to sit in the front seat of his car, Granier approached him, opened his car door and removed his baseball cap.
According to the warrant, the two immediately began to argue. The victim told police Granier acted aggressively, getting in his face while flanked by several friends. The victim, feeling threatened, finally struck Granier.
A fight broke out between Granier and the victim, during which Granier punched the victim multiple times and kicked him repeatedly while he was on the ground. After the fight, the victim was left with swelling to the spleen and fractures to his eye socket, nose, face and head.