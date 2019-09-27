A non-profit group is giving voters a chance to "speed date" candidates in the upcoming October 12 elections.
And no, BR Votes isn't trying to make any romantic matches. The Speed "Date" a Candidate event, taking place from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Main Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, will give voters the opportunity to discuss the issues important to them with candidates in a more intimate setting before casting their ballots in the fall primaries.
Early voting begins Saturday.
"Forums are great, but why not try something new," said Chistine Assaf, vice president of the Progressive Social Network.
BR Votes is a project of Progressive Social Network, a non-partisan, non-profit organization in East Baton Rouge Parish.
"We wanted to focus on improving the dialogue between candidate and constituent," Assaf said. "We all want to make Baton Rouge a better place."
More than 20 candidates in legislative, state- and parishwide races have committed to participating in the event. BR Votes extended invitations to 59 candidates.
The candidates have been divided into four groups based on the offices they're running for and attendees will get grouped together also, traveling between the candidate groupings for five-minute roundtable discussions. Assaf said there will be at least 10 "speed dating" rotations within the two-hour event.
There will also be time after the speed dating rounds where voters can meet any candidates they didn't get to chat with during the five-minute "dating" rounds.
"We don't think there is anything to lose by participating," Assaf said. "Educating more people about who is on the ballot never hurts."