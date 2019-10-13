Clint Cointment and Murphy Painter wasted no time honing their messages for a Nov. 16 runoff election for Ascension Parish president after Saturday's primary left them the last two standing from a field of four candidates.
Cointment said he's focused on unifying the parish and moving it in a positive direction, while Painter promised change he believes that he's in the best position to deliver.
Cointment, a Gonzales surveyor and businessman was the top vote getter in the primary, capturing 42% of the vote. He held a 7,300-vote margin over Painter, his nearest rival in the four-man contest.
A Republican, Cointment won more than 71% of all precincts in the parish Saturday, unofficial precinct-level data show, dominating in Prairieville, Galvez, St. Amant and parts of Gonzales.
Painter, also a Republican, emerged as the leader of the pack behind Cointment, capturing 22% of the vote.
The other two candidates in the primary, Ricky Diggs and Rick Webre, were bunched up with Cointment in the low 20s and high teens, all separated by no more than 4 percentage points.
Painter said his campaign is pleased with the results against a crowded field of qualified candidates "and one who has been running for five years." The comment was a shot at Cointment, who ran unsuccessfully for parish president in 2015, narrowly losing then to outgoing President Kenny Matassa.
"We all are aware that the citizens want change, and we promise a good sustainable change that I can deliver," Painter said.
Matassa, a first-term parish president and former longtime Gonzales city councilman, did not seek reelection after his acquittal last year of a bribery charge in connection with a 2016 city council election.
Leadership of parish government and its management of population growth and lagging infrastructure were prime issues in the 2019 campaign.
Cointment and Painter have promised to slow or halt growth so roads, drainage and other infrastructure could catch up. Ascension was the fastest growing parish in Louisiana in 2018 and the second-fastest growing since 2010, census data show.
Painter congratulated his opponents for "a clean and good race" and said he looks forward to meeting with their supporters "to see if I can win their vote in our plan to preserve the parish."
Cointment, in an interview shortly before Painter's statement Sunday, said he was focused on the next steps in his campaign, including breaking down the results in detail on Monday.
"I'm (going to) focus on the issues and unification of the parish and bringing people together. That's what I'm focused on for the reason that I'm running to move this parish forward in positive fashion," Cointment said.
Roy Fletcher, a political consultant who isn't involved in the race, pegged Cointment as a likely front-runner a few months ago.
He said Painter will need to peel off voters who cast their ballots for Diggs and Webre in order to win the runoff election on Nov. 16.
Diggs, a Democrat, won 19% of the vote and did well in Donaldsonville and western Ascension. He lives in Prairieville and grew up in the rural Modeste area of western Ascension, upriver of Donaldsonville.
Fletcher said there may be a path for Painter to win Diggs' votes and reach the low 40s in percentage points in the runoff vote but questions if he can get more than 50% to win the election.
"I think it's going to be hard for Murphy to put that thing together," he said.
He said it appears Cointment, whom Fletcher worked for against for Matassa in the 2015 campaign, put together a good race, combining strong early vote and election day totals.
Overall turnout was 46.9%, with the lowest turnout on election day in several Prairieville area precincts where Cointment performed strongest. However, some of the strongest early voting numbers came out of those same areas.
Fletcher said a younger candidate in Painter's position might say the chances are too low for the effort and cost and pass on a runoff against Cointment.
The outcome of the general election may well ride on how either of the runoff candidates wins over the voters who supported Rick Webre, a Republican who garnered 18% of the vote.
Webre is a former parish homeland security director and the older brother of the newly elected sheriff, Bobby Webre.
During the presidential campaign, Rick Webre cast himself as an alternative choice between two competing political camps in the parish, a reference to the supporters behind Cointment and Painter.