Downed power lines have closed a busy portion of Jefferson Highway early Tuesday morning.
Officials have shut down Jefferson in both directions between Essen Lane and Drusilla Lane.
Update: Jefferson Hwy (LA 73) is now closed in both directions between Essen Ln Drusilla due to downed power lines. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Expect heavy delays.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 21, 2020
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says a vehicle hit a pole, knocking down power lines.
Traffic maps along Jefferson show heavy congestion to Airline Highway. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route at this time.
Entergy's outage map shows nearly 400 customers are without power in the area.
No injuries have been reported.