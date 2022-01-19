Ascension Parish government will distribute free, at-home COVID-19 tests next week in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
Parish officials said Wednesday the distribution through the Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office will be drive-thru only and provide a single, two-test package to each car or truck in the line.
"Residents will not exit their vehicles," parish officials said in the statement.
Tests packages provided through the state Department of Health are limited and will be distributed while supplies last, parish officials said.
The distribution in Donaldsonville is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion in Donaldsonville, or while supplies last.
The distribution near Gonzales is 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 27, at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, or while supplies last.
In Donaldsonville, traffic should turn from Marchand Drive onto Church Street, then turn right on Clay St and through the Lemann Center parking lot to the Frank Sotile Pavilion.
In Gonzales, traffic should enter from La. 30 onto Ashland Road to the back entrance of Lamar-Dixon.
Drivers should follow the direction markers and exit back on to Ashland Road. Drivers should not use Lawrence Minor Road; it will be blocked during that time, parish officials said.