A balloon release will be held in honor of the 24-year-old Southern University student killed in a drag racing crash over the weekend.

According to a report from WAFB, the release will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in front of Aspens Apartments, the spot were Deondrick Rudd died.

Rudd was riding a bicycle near the 2100 block North Lobdell Boulevard and Lobwood Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Baton Rouge police have said.

Lattimore Brock, 57, and Christoper Brock, 56, were drag racing down North Lobdell Boulevard at the same time when Christopher Brock lost control of his 2009 BMW 135I and struck Lattimore Brock's 2006 Ford Mustang.

Both cars left the road, struck Rudd and then stopped against a tree. Christoper Brock and Rudd died at the scene.

Rudd had been planning a Valentine's Day proposal for his girlfriend before he was tragically killed.

