Police believe no foul play or criminal activity was involved in the disappearance of LSU student Kori Gauthier, the University said in a statement Saturday night.

On Saturday, cadaver dogs with Mercy Search & Rescue alerted twice in the same area on the Mississippi River, the statement said. But that part of the river is 85-90 feet deep and conditions were unsafe for divers.

The search will continue Sunday with mounted patrol officers, boats and sonar technology.

Gauthier was reported missing on Wednesday after someone crashed into her empty car on the Mississippi River Bridge.

Below is the statement LSU released Saturday night:

"Search efforts are continuing in a targeted area of the Mississippi River throughout the weekend for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier. On Saturday, a K9 cadaver dog with Mercy Search & Rescue alerted twice in the same area on the river, which is 85-90 feet deep with conditions that were unsafe to deploy divers. On Sunday, April 11, Mounted Patrol will be searching the levee in both directions from Farr Park, while EBRSO, LDWF, LSUPD and BRPD will continue boat searches, including with the latest available sonar technology.

At this time, based on evidence collected during the investigation thus far, law enforcement officials suspect that no criminal activity or foul play took place. Officials continue to keep in close contact with Kori’s parents to keep them updated on any developments. We ask everyone to respect their privacy during this time and to keep them in your thoughts.

LSU PD has opened a command center, and anyone with information is asked to call 225-578-0807."