City-parish leaders plan various meetings over the coming days in an effort to understand why a 2018 ordinance meant to curb sex trafficking and other criminal activity at local motels and hotels hasn't been enforced since it was adopted by the Metro Council.
As city tourism officials prepare for a high-profile concert late next week, Councilman Dwight Hudson said Friday he's ready to take the lead on crafting whatever tweaks are necessary to address the weaknesses that officials with the Mayor's Office and law enforcement have called attention to regarding the ordinance.
Meanwhile, Darryl Gissel, the city-parish's chief administrative officer, said the city intends to bring the owners of hotels and motels that have been a haven for crime into City Hall to discuss the issues that keep tallying up calls to 911.
These discussions all stem from The Advocate's report Thursday that Baton Rouge Police had responded to 11 shootings, 11 assaults, 13 burglaries, seven weapons-related “disturbances,” four fights, 28 overdoses and a hit-and-run at an OYO Motel off Interstate 12, all within the past 15 months.
A 32-year-old woman was fatally shot at the same motel on Thursday.
"It sounds like we have a real issue that we need to come back and restructure," Hudson said Friday about the ordinance the city-parish could use to shut down the bad actors, but haven't been utilizing. "We may also need some clarity in the ordinance about exactly who will do the enforcement and where the citations will originate."
Hudson has set up a meeting for May 3 with officials from the Parish Attorney's Office, Mayor's Office and the city-parish's permitting division to iron out details.
The ordinance in question mandates that hotels and motels apply for permits through the city-parish. The city-parish, in turn, could suspend or revoke those permits due to activity that "negatively impacts the health, safety and welfare” of guests or people who live nearby. Activity that would be tracked how many law enforcement calls are logged at locations over a short period of time.
Gissel admitted that the ordinance hasn't been used as intended to police the seedier hotel and motels that have been a problem.
He said Friday some of the issues that need to be resolved is determining if hotels and motels have to keep reapplying for permits every time ownership changes, which is frequently the case with spots like the OYO motels.
Gissel also said the fee structure with the ordinance must be sufficient enough to fund its enforcement, and spelling out the appeals process for citations is another element the current ordinance doesn't clearly address.
"The question is: Who will hear the case? Is the administrative court, criminal court or the (19th Judicial District Court)," he asked. "We're also working out how to cite these people for not registering for a permit."
As of Friday, Gissel said about 50 hotels and motels hadn't properly registered with the city-parish. He also said there are 11 that are on the city's "Watch List" for excessive criminal activity taking place there.
"We're working on trying to get the owners to come to the table and meet with the mayor, the police chief and the District Attorney's Office to discuss the ongoing issues," Gissel said. "In a normal hotel situation, those chains would be responsible for what's taking place."
According to business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State, OYO Motel is run by UNR Hospitality, LLC. That company is owned by Rajesh Patel, records show.
Attempts to reach Patel by telephone Friday were unsuccessful.
The city's tourism office is looking to city-parish leaders and law enforcement to address the issue as swiftly as possible, seeing it as something that stains the city's reputation and discourages visitation.
"We have the Garth Brooks concert here next weekend. Just about every hotel will be occupied; demand is going to be strong," said Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer of Visit Baton Rouge. "We don't want one of our guests having an experience like what just happened the other day. It's absolutely incumbent on them to clean this up."