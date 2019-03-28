GONZALES — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say they are looking for a 20-year-old man wanted on attempted murder and other counts.
Jermaine Jackson, 20, is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala, sheriff's deputies said in a statement Thursday.
The car's license plate number is ZEC844. He is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property, deputies said.
Do not approach Jackson, deputies said, but residents should call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or text 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device. Residents can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.