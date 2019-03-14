A processing error led to 66,000 Louisiana taxpayers receiving second state income tax refunds, according the Division of Administration.
About $26 million was overpaid and taxpayers are going to have to return the money, said Jacques Berry, spokesman for the Division.
The vast majority of the overpayments were made with direct deposits and on debit cards, which means the Division can collect the overpayments without taxpayers having to write their own checks to repay, he said.
The problem was computer operations process that ran twice for some reason, Berry said.
While part of the Division is recouping the refund overpayments, another section worked on isolating the issue and ensuring it didn’t happen again, Berry said.
“We appreciate taxpayers’ cooperation while we recoup the overpayments,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said in a statement.