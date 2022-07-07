After an ex-boyfriend forced her into her own car at gunpoint in an attempt to kidnap her, a woman tried to escape her attacker by jumping out of the vehicle onto the I-10 South onramp, Baton Rouge Police said.
According to an affidavit provided by BRPD, Treston Bickham, 30, confronted the woman in a Perkins Road parking lot Friday as she was on her way to work, forcing his way into her car.
The victim tried to run but was quickly caught by Beckham, who held a gun to her neck and threatened to kill her, the affidavit says. He then forced her back into the vehicle and began to drive "recklessly" while "applying pressure to the victim's neck," according to the document.
As Beckham drove across the Acadian Thruway median and merged onto the I-10 East onramp, the woman unlocked the car's doors and jumped out of the moving vehicle as Beckham fired a gunshot at her, the documents say.
He then parked the car along the side of the onramp and began to pull the woman back to the car by her hair until the sound of sirens caused him to panic, the affidavit continues. Beckham fled the scene in the vehicle, leaving the victim disoriented on the side of the road.
Officers who picked the woman up noted she had several scratches and bruises to her neck, shoulders, upper back and arms. She also appeared to have severe road rash and scrapes on her feet, the affidavit says.
When showed a photograph of Beckham, the victim identified him as the man who abducted her, the document says. Detectives also recovered surveillance video footage of the initial attack in the parking lot.
According to arrest documents, the footage showed Beckham waited in the parking lot for roughly 45 minutes before the woman arrived.
He was booked on one count each of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities, battery of a dating partner with strangulation and carjacking.