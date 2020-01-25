A recent proposal to split the United Methodist Church — its creators prefer to call it a “grace-filled separation" — would require every church in the nation’s third-largest Christian denomination to decide for themselves whether to stay or bolt for a new “traditionalist” Methodist church.

That would force big decisions for the 486 United Methodist churches in Louisiana and 77 in the church’s Baton Rouge district.

The proposed pact, announced January 3 and likely to be voted on in May, offers a way past decades of bitter fights over same-sex marriage and the ordination of openly gay clergy. But it also creates considerable uncertainty: Which churches will remain in the United Methodist Church, and which will join the new traditionalist church?

In the meantime, the United Methodist Church’s nearly 13 million church members across the world — and more than 7 million in the United States — are caught in the middle.

Local congregations have been discussing these issues internally for years. Several Baton Rouge area pastors said they are informing their members of latest developments and answering questions, but they are avoiding formal debates for the time being given the uncertainty.

“We don’t have any reason to set up those meetings until after May,” said the Rev. Ken Carroll, senior pastor at University United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

“No one knows what’s going to happen. It’s all if if ifs,” said the Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

The Methodists' fight over homosexuality goes back to 1972, when the church approved language declaring that the “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.” Opponents have sought ever since to change that language.

The fight culminated in February 2019 at a specially called General Conference in St. Louis. There, traditionalists narrowly defeated opponents of a contentious provision to relax the church's stance. They also strengthened the enforcement of longstanding bans on same-sex marriage and openly gay clergy.

Churches that have publicly defied those bans for years vowed to resist the increased enforcement and remain in the denomination.

The Rev. Brady Whitton, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge said he hasn’t been looking for a separation. He’s hoped that the progressives and the traditionalists could find “a way to disagree and live together.”

Nevertheless, he sees the proposal as a plausible way forward.

”This is the first time something has been developed that could work,” said Whitton

The nine-page “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” if approved, would set aside $25 million to help with the formation of a Traditionalist Methodist church. Individual United Methodist churches would have until the end of 2024 to decide whether or not to join this new denomination.

Those who vote to leave could take with them all of their assets and liabilities, including all church property. Ordinarily, under United Methodist rules, individual churches that leave must buy out the main church, which owns all church property.

The protocol, however, has several hurdles to surmount. The church’s Judicial Council will first have to decide if it is permissible under the church’s constitution. If it clears the council, the protocol is just one of a handful of proposals on this matter likely to be debated at the global church’s General Conference May 5-15 in Minneapolis.

And even if approved there, the protocol could be changed in substantive ways along the way.

“Those of us who know the General Conference, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said the Rev. Thomas Howe, pastor of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

That said, the stature of the group that devised the pact is inspiring hope. The 16 participants, who met between October and December, included influential bishops from around the globe as well as leaders of advocacy groups. Many of them have clashed with each other in the past.

Kenneth Feinberg, the prominent mediator best known for his work after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the BP oil spill, helped the group to find their way to an agreement.

Bishop Cynthia Fierro Harvey, who leads Louisiana’s Methodist convention, which is based in Baton Rouge, was part of that group of 16.

Harvey has posted a 10-minute video explaining what happened.

“It kind of pains me to even talk about it. It’s not something that I wanted,” Harvey said. “I worked very hard last year to keep us together.”

She insisted on calling it a separation, not a split, arguing that a split implies people are being forced out.

“Nobody asked anyone to leave,” Harvey said. “It was an agreement that after all the time and the hurt and the pain that we’ve caused one another, there are times when we just need to go our separate ways.”

For Louisiana churches wondering what to do, Harvey said there’s nothing at present to do except “to really begin to discern where they might find themselves in the short future ahead of us.”

Harvey, however, suggests that only those churches that want to leave have to make a choice.

“If a church wants to remain a United Methodist Church, it will have to do nothing,” she said.

Local pastors are doubtful churchwide votes can be avoided.

“Churches where there’s a large number of people that have strong opinions, it could go one way or the other,” said Whitton.

Carroll said that while his congregation, located next to LSU, is open and inclusive, but members have diverse views, and he does not want to presume how they will act.

“I have people on both sides of the issue,” Carroll said. “I see myself as representing both sides.”

Before Carroll’s church, or any other individual churches likely weigh in, every geographical region of the church — known as an “annual conference” — is likely to hold its own vote.

Like individual churches, an annual conference can opt to do nothing. Only 20 percent of the members are needed, though, to force such a vote.

Louisiana has just one annual conference. Texas is divided into five such conferences. The conferences have until June 30, 2011 to decide what to do.

Louisiana’s first chance will be its June 10-13 annual meeting in Shreveport. That’s less than a month after the global church concludes its annual gathering in Minneapolis, and it’s unclear if church leaders will be ready to have a vote by then.

“If I were a betting man, I would think that is what is going to happen,” said Ken Irby, superintendent for the Baton Rouge district of the United Methodist Church.

If the church does nothing or there’s not 57 percent support to leave, Louisiana’s churches stay with the United Methodist Church. If supporters of separation meet that 57 percent threshold, then all 486 churches in Louisiana shift to the new traditionalist church.

“I really don’t know how it’s going to play out,” said Rev. Howe. “When push comes to shove, I just don’t know. If they go with 57 percent (as the threshold), that might be enough.”

The voting process would then move on to individual churches.

If Louisiana’s annual conference stays with the United Methodist Church, the 486 individual churches in Louisiana could still vote on their own to leave for the new denomination. If the annual conference shifts to the new denomination, the individual churches could alternately vote to go back to the United Methodist Church.

Sweetwyne, who leads a predominantly African-American congregation, said that the sexual politics debate that has roiled the larger church has not been a big issue in his congregation. But he worries about the financial implication for Wesley United of any separation, specifically the monthly payments, or apportionments, that his church is obliged to pay.

“Will your apportionment go up and will your support going down because you can’t support the current context of leadership?” Sweetwyne wondered.

Irby said his “head hurts” as he thinks about the complexity of what might happen, but he said it’s still premature.

“We’re really asking churches to be patient and prayerful and let’s not get all wound up over something that may or may not come into being,” Irby said.