Mike Edmonson, the former State Police superintendent, deflected responsibility on Friday for the infamous "side trip" that four of his troopers took to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas, telling a disciplinary panel that he found it "admirable" that the officers reimbursed the state after the excursion was exposed by the press.
Edmonson said he never "micromanaged" his subordinates and did not question the troopers' itinerary as they drove across the country to a law enforcement conference in San Diego. He was not interested in the details of their accommodations, he said, and trusted the troopres to make prudent decisions and follow state travel regulations.
"I told them to be careful and have a good time," Edmonson told the Louisiana State Police Commission, a civil service body considering an appeal of the discipline the troopers received last year from Edmonson's successor, Col. Kevin Reeves.
"There wasn't a reason for a formal document," Edmonson added. "There wasn't a reason for an order. We'd been on many trips together."
Reeves demoted and permanently reduced the pay of the two higher-ranking troopers on the 2016 trip, Rodney Hyatt and Derrell Williams, and issued letters of reprimand and caution to the other two officers, Thurman D. Miller and Alexandr Nezgodinsky.
Williams had been the head of the agency's Internal Affairs division but was removed from that role after the side trip became public. Reeves took the helm of the agency last year after the side trip and other controversies prompted Edmonson's abrupt retirement.
The side trip prompted two state investigations, including a scathing legislative audit that accused Edmonson of abusing his power and taking repeated handouts during his nine-year tenure.
The State Police Commission will decide whether to uphold Reeves' decision, reduce the discipline or overturn it altogether. The commission could also begin its own criminal inquiry and refer its findings to a local district attorney or the state Attorney General's Office.
Edmonson's testimony had been highly anticipated, as the troopers have based much of their appeal on the assertion that Edmonson authorized their actions. The former superintendent largely defended the troopers on Friday but offered slippery accounts of how much he knew and when.
For instance, he acknowledged receiving multiple calls, text messages and photographs from the troopers during a circuitous trip that took them several hundred miles out of their way and delayed the group's arrival at the annual conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The troopers have said Edmonson recommended they take a more scenic "northern route" to California rather than the most direct course along Interstate 10.
But Edmonson told the commission he had not specifically approved the overnight stops the troopers made at tourist destinations along the way.
"We didn't Google a map or ask Siri," Edmonson said, adding there had been no specific planning of the trip. "I thought the southern route to be long and boring."
While several other State Police representatives flew to the conference, Edmonson said he believed driving to be most cost effective means of transportation. He also said he didn't mind having a State Police SUV at his disposal on the West Coast to shuttle troopers to and from meetings with vendors and other law enforcement leaders.
Edmonson's only concern, he said, was the troopers' decision to claim overtime for hours that were clearly unrelated to work. The state Legislative Auditor's Office determined the side trip cost taxpayers at least $13,000 in "unnecessary" expenses.
"I just wouldn't have charged for it," Edmonson said of the side trip. "The overtime — it needed to be justified — and the cost of where they stayed. That was the only thing I had a concern with. Other than that I trust their judgment and still do."
Edmonson's testimony contrasted significantly with that of Reeves, his successor, who told commissioners that "the public lost confidence in us because of" the scandal. The lasting damage has affected troopers' ability to do their job around the state and even hampered the agency's legitimacy in going before state lawmakers with funding needs.
"It's been a black eye," he said. "The faith and confidence of the public in the Louisiana State Police has been eroded, and we're working hard to get that trust back."
"I have not seen any acceptance of personal responsibility for mistakes made, for wrong decisions made, and that's something we need to see," Reeves added.
Edmonson stepped down shortly after an internal affairs inquiry found that he admonished Hyatt to delete text messages from his cellphone — a potentially criminal act that Edmonson denied during a lengthy news conference that followed Friday's State Police Commission hearing.
The FBI has been investigating a number of alleged improprieties during Edmonson's tenure, reviewing travel records and interviewing pilots about trips the former superintendent took in state helicopters. The bureau also is following up on the legislative audit, which accused Edmonson of repeatedly tapping state resources for his family's benefit.
Edmonson on Friday said he has not met with the FBI and said he was in the dark about the status of the federal inquiry. "I have legal counsel," he said. "I think that's the thing to do in a situation like that."
He refused to comment on the allegations in the sweeping legislative audit, claiming he had been robbed of his opportunity to respond after The Advocate reported on a draft of the findings.
"I'm certainly not going to go into that right now because it's still a process in place," he said. "To sit back and look at that particular document, I just don't think we have the time to go over everything in there."
