Clean energy officials are asking electric car owners -- and businesses who want to attract them -- to help decide where to place new charging stations.

"Currently, driving long-distance with an electric vehicle in Louisiana can be a challenge, and drivers can often be left searching for level 2 chargers that take a long time to use," according to a news release from Louisiana Clean Fuels, an affiliate of the federal Department of Energy.

The organization wants to create a network of DC Fast Charge stations. Whereas existing level 2 equipment deliver enough juice to drive about 10 to 20 miles for each hour of charging, DC units can deliver 60 to 80 miles of range in just 20 minutes, though hybrid electric vehicles typically aren't compatible, according to the DOE.

A map of existing Louisiana charging stations is available at bit.ly/2TbbLny. Louisiana Clean Fuels is asking drivers to drop pins in locations to be considered for future fast charge stations. Business owners with space for the equipment on their properties are also invited to weigh in.

Public input will be combined with economic and infrastructure data to choose the sites, the release states. Louisiana Clean Fuels is also working with the Federal Highway Administration to bring charging stations. Previous efforts have been financed through payouts from a settlement with Volkswagen after the auto maker cheated on emissions tests. In their recent statement, Louisiana Clean Fuels said only that they would work with stakeholders to find funding once their plan is complete.