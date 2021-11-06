When Elsie Saunders signed a contract affirming her late husband wanted his body donated to science after his August death from COVID-19, she had good reason to believe his wishes would be carried out.

The contract looked legitimate: It contains the word "medical" nine times, along with five references to "research" and four to "education."

Correspondence with the company seemed above board as well. "We appreciate your contacting us regarding the very generous donation of your husband's body for medical, scientific, surgical research and education," a staff member at Las Vegas-based Med Ed Labs told the widow via email the day after David Saunders died. "Our donation program helps our future medical teams and others."

Elsie Saunders was shocked to discover earlier this week that the body was actually dissected for a paying audience in a Marriott Hotel ballroom in Portland, Oregon. She said she felt grossly misled.

David Saunders, a decorated World War II and Korean War veteran who died at 98 after fighting COVID in a Zachary hospital, had a longstanding desire to donate his remains to the advancement of science and medicine, his wife told The Advocate this week. She said LSU was the first choice, but the university declined the donation because he was COVID positive.

She then got connected with Med Ed and signed the contract.

"End users may include but not limited to medical device companies, universities, bio skills facilities, surgery centers, research institutions, intermediaries, other tissue banks and any other entities approved by" Med Ed, the contract reads.

"The company at all times will treat this gift with as much dignity and respect as the process of donation allows and will hold approved end users to the same standards," the contract continues.

Though the language in the contract may be broad enough to accommodate the public dissection — which cost up to $500 per ticket to attend — experts are raising significant ethical and legal questions about the event.

Seattle television station KING-TV first reported about the Oct. 17 dissection — linked to the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, which travels across the country and purports to attract "lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre" with items including taxidermy, preserved specimens, horror-inspired artwork and creepy clothing. VIP customers who bought their tickets through the traveling expo sat inches from the dissection table while an anatomist spent hours carving into the corpse and removing various organs.

"From a legal standpoint, it reeks of fraud," said Hal Adkins, an attorney and spokesman for the Saunders family. He said Elsie Saunders consented to something vastly different from what transpired. She was unaware that her husband could end up being dismembered in front of paying customers.

Trevor Bibler, assistant professor at the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine, said concerns about informed consent — a concept that arises often in various contexts, medical and otherwise — could be applied to the situation. He said the case also raises fundamental questions "about personhood, our society and how we treat each other, even after death."

A retired University of Montana professor and certified anatomist, Colin Henderson, performed the dissection. When reached by phone this week, Henderson said the event was not an autopsy despite promotional materials that claim otherwise. He declined to comment further about his perspective on the event.

Bibler said the distinction between educational and entertainment value underlies ethical considerations of this case. Consider the same procedure happening inside a medical school classroom, he said.

"You could imagine the same hands and the same body in a different room. How would that change things?" he asked. "What might be different is the purpose. This was the equivalent of going out to a movie, rather than advancing American medicine."

He also questioned whether a dead person can be harmed or helped.

"Most of the time, when we talk about harm done to people after death, we're not talking about them directly, but their memory and the people left behind," he said. "Those are interesting social questions that get to the heart of what it means to respect the dead."

Elsie Saunders said her husband was fiercely patriotic, a proud military veteran who wanted his legacy of service to continue after death. She said the commercialization of his remains comes in direct opposition to his character.

In response to her comments and recent backlash in the media, Med Ed officials released a statement Friday saying they agreed to return the remains to Louisiana and "are diligently working with Portland, Oregon, investigators to ensure there is no ongoing voyeurism or misrepresentation of essential anatomical training events in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere."

Med Ed manager Obteen Nassiri also reiterated earlier claims that Death Science, the company that took the lead in organizing the public dissection, had deceived him. Nassiri said his company had "explicitly no knowledge that people would be paying to attend a show featuring one of our donors."

He said he learned after the event that local medical examiners discovered Death Science was "fraudulently representing itself as an accredited collegiate training program qualified in forensic pathology."

The anatomist, too, was deceived about the nature of his audience, which he thought comprised medical students and health professionals, Nassiri said.

Death Science officials did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but they issued a statement earlier this week saying Med Ed was fully aware the body would be used for an event whose attendees were "not exclusively medical students." Death Science founder Jeremy Ciliberto told KING-TV he often paid upward of $10,000 for a cadaver. He called Death Science an "educational company."

A spokesperson for the Oddities and Curiosities Expo said the company handled only the ticketing for the dissection and was not involved in organizing the event.

Officials with Las Vegas-based Med Ed, which supplied the cadaver and anatomist, said protocols were followed according to standards that apply in medical schools and other professional settings.

Researchers have written widely about the ethics — and benefits — of using human cadavers to teach medicine and anatomy to medical students, often defending the practice and emphasizing the importance of treating the specimens with the utmost respect.

The practice dates back at least to ancient Greece, but it was controversial even then. It largely fell out of practice across Europe throughout most of the Middle Ages, then re-emerged in Italian universities during the 14th century. But donations and executions presented a supply of bodies that lagged behind demand at the time, historians say.

Grave robbing became increasingly common in the 16th century, as did so-called anatomical theatres to accommodate larger audiences at universities across Europe.

"The extent of the problem can be gauged by the reports of students attempting to remove corpses awaiting burial or assaulting funeral processions," researchers wrote in a 2015 article in the journal Anatomy & Cell Biology. "By the middle of the 16th century, there were clear signs of persistent public concern regarding the anatomical practices in Italy."

In the United States, human dissection followed a similar course, prompting the passage of a 1790 law permitting federal judges to add dissection to a death sentence for murder. Several decades later, Massachusetts passed laws allowing unclaimed bodies to be used for dissection, though soldiers were exempt because "they had already served the state during their lifetime," the article says.

Body donation programs have since grown in popularity worldwide. However, paid public dissections are virtually unheard of in contemporary American society, experts said.

There appears to be little legal precedent for handling such cases, but East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said he contacted prosecutors in Portland and Las Vegas after learning about David Saunders.

Moore said his office will support any potential prosecutions. He pointed to two Oregon statutes forbidding abuse of a corpse and unauthorized autopsies.

"Mr. Saunders gave up his body as a young man, as a soldier. Then he wanted to give back as an older man, only to have his body displayed as an exhibit in a circus," Moore said. "It's immoral and unethical and we have to draw the line somewhere."