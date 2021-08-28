With hours to go before Louisiana begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Ida, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the public on Saturday to wrap up their preparations and hunker down by nightfall.
Ida, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is expected to strengthen into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm before making landfall late Sunday forecasters said early Saturday.
Life-threatening winds, storm surge, flooding and tornadoes from Hurricane Ida are expected Sunday. "The weather is going to degrade very quickly" on Sunday, the governor said.
Half of the storm will be over land, with wind speeds of 140 miles per hour or more, before the expected 7 p.m. landfall of Ida's eye in Terrebonne Parish, Edwards said during a briefing Saturday afternoon.
By 8 a.m. Sunday, tropical storm force winds will start blowing across Louisiana, Edwards said of the storm he called one of the most dangerous to have hit the state since the 1850s.
Edwards warned that people leaving the southern part of the state, who usually evacuate to Baton Rouge and Lafayette, should go further north because the winds will be too strong and the storm’s impact too great.
Baton Rouge, Lafayette and parishes up to Mississippi line can expect to see 110 miles per hour winds. Eight to 16 inches of rain Sunday through Tuesday.
"Flash flooding is a very real concern," he said, adding that the storm is about 300 miles long.
“Many people are going to lose electricity,” Edwards said, warning people not to overwork in the heat during the cleanup period.
Entergy, which provides electricity to about half the state’s 2 million customers, is warning that the lights could be out up to three weeks. Edwards said about 10,000 linemen have been prepositions. The numbers of workmen who can get electricity up and running after the storm will swell to about 20,000.
The storm has been moving "ahead of schedule," Edwards said, cutting back the typical time available for preparations.
Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for: Grand Isle; Terrebonne Parish; St. Charles Parish; Lafourche Parish; Plaquemines Parish. There are voluntary orders in Jefferson and Orleans parishes.
The entirety of the Louisiana National Guard has been activated. Their search and rescue are prepositioned over 14 parishes along with boats and high water vehicles.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.