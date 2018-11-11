One hundred years after the end of World War I — the occasion that gave rise to Veterans Day — people gathered Sunday at events across Louisiana to honor those who fought for the U.S. in "the war to end all wars" and the soldiers who have since followed in their footsteps.

Veterans advocates emphasized the importance of continuing to recognize their sacrifices, even if decades have passed since those service members returned from overseas.

"Louisianans served in great capacity in World War I and there were many lives lost," said Louisiana Department of Veteran's Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland. "They're gone but we're still here because of them. ... We are a country based on tradition and we know that freedom isn't free. That's why we can never forget those who have gone before us."

Strickland spoke Sunday morning at a ceremony at the American Legion Post No. 38 in Baton Rouge, one of a few such ceremonies in the area. He said Veterans Day encourages Americans to give thanks for the democratic ideals that bind them together — ideals that generations of U.S. veterans have fought to uphold.

"It doesn't matter what political party you belong to. No. 1, we're all Americans," Strickland said. "Given the (current) political climate, I think it's important on days like this that we come together ... and be proud that we live in a great country like the United States."

Rick O'Brien served two tours in Vietnam as a river patrol boat captain for the U.S. Navy. O'Brien said the life expectancy for someone in that position was eight months at the time.

"But when you're 19 or 20 years old, you think that fiberglass can stop bombs," he said. "I was hit with a B40 rocket and lost my forward gunner, and everyone else on the boat was wounded that day."

The attack occurred on Feb. 23, 1970. O'Brien said he looked like he was "cut by razor blades up and down my body" and underwent five surgeries to remove pieces of shrapnel lodged in his chest and arm. He realized something as a result of his experiences: "The American people don't understand the cost of war."

O'Brien has since dedicated himself to advocating on behalf of Louisiana veterans. The Purple Heart recipient delivered a keynote speech Sunday morning that focused on the importance of giving veterans the benefits they deserve — because the cost of war doesn't stop once "the soldier has laid down their weapon."

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome acknowledged that cost in expressing gratitude to Louisiana veterans and pledging the support of her administration.

"All of you come here from various walks of life, but you all share the fundamental qualities that are needed to serve a cause larger than oneself," she said to veterans in the audience. "You possess qualities such as courage and pride and selflessness, determination and dedication. You all have fought on battlefields far and wide, all in the name of world peace — defending our way of life."

Other local Veteran's Day ceremonies on Sunday included an event at the USS Kidd museum in downtown Baton Rouge where author Steven Rabalais spoke about his research into Gen. Fox Conner, who grew up in rural Mississippi and made a name for himself at West Point. He later shaped American involvement in WWI and became a mentor to Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Rabalais said Conner's story provides fascinating insight into a massive conflict whose "details and figures have largely become lost to history."

The ceremony ended with the unveiling of a replica of the WWI battleship USS Louisiana that has been under construction for 32 years in Ron Kennedy's Baton Rouge workshop. The event coincided with the final months of the museum's current WWI exhibit, which includes a detailed representation of trench warfare. The exhibit will conclude Dec. 30.

+6 Remembering WWI: LSU professor seeks to breathe new life into campus war memorial in disrepair On a sunny afternoon, graduating senior Casey Nichol, of New Orleans, posed in cap and gown behind the LSU Student Union as her parents took p…

Also on Sunday, LSU held a rededication ceremony for its Memorial Oak Grove, which was originally dedicated in 1926 to honor the 30 men from LSU who died in WWI. The university planted 31 trees, one for each of the fallen and one for an unknown soldier.