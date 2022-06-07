Inside a Baton Rouge EMS ambulance, paramedics Zach Anderson and Richie Watson receive their first call of the afternoon.
Initial information says someone’s possibly been assaulted outside a home in the north Baton Rouge area, but the patient’s first name gives them pause. They’ve heard it before.
He has a tendency to be aggressive towards first responders, explains Watson, a seven-year veteran of the department. Seconds will count as other emergency response units nearby head to the scene.
As they turn onto the main road, Anderson, who was recently named the department's 2021 Paramedic of the Year, switches on the siren. It’s shortly after 3 p.m. and the city's streets are already beginning to fill with rush-hour traffic. Few pull over for the oncoming ambulance, and Anderson maneuvers the vehicle around lines of meandering cars.
Minutes later, more information comes in from fire department personnel already on-scene: The situation is now being classified as a possible overdose.
It’s also been deemed a Code 4. That means it’s safe for responding medics, Anderson explains.
As Baton Rouge first responders field more and more emergency calls every year, factors like traffic congestion can impede on paramedics’ ability to get to a patient and transport them to a hospital, often wasting valuable minutes.
A 2013 survey that took data from 112 first responders within the Alabama Department of Public Health found that traffic congestion added nearly 10 minutes, on average, to EMS response times throughout the state. More comprehensive nationwide data on traffic congestion and emergency response times was not available.
As a possible solution, the survey’s results suggested preemptive green light devices, in addition to public education on how to react to approaching emergency vehicles, can help immensely in reducing response times.
Though the ambulance Anderson and Watson used to transport their patient wasn’t equipped with the technology, Chustz estimates about 80% of Baton Rouge’s fleet now utilizes preemptive green light devices, which halt intersection traffic by turning traffic lights red, giving emergency vehicles the right of way.
When Anderson and Watson arrive at the scene, more than a dozen fire department personnel and Baton Rouge Police are clustered around the patient lying on a cement walkway. He’s awake and responsive.
Anderson and Watson immediately check his vital signs and talk with him. The patient eventually stands up, looking dazed, and they gently coax him onto the stretcher.
Watson returns to the ambulance to open its back doors.
The man suffered a seizure and is disoriented enough for medics to justify transporting him to the ER, he explains. But the situation is delicate.
Known among Baton Rouge first responders as a “frequent flyer,” the patient has a history of mental illness and unpredictable behavior. They want to get him help, but need to be careful about doing anything that may startle him or otherwise put him on edge.
They load the stretcher into the ambulance, and Anderson hops in to collect the man’s information. Watson now takes the wheel.
As he pulls back onto the main road to head to Baton Rouge General Hospital’s Bluebonnet Boulevard location, Watson motions to an orange button on top of the radio clipped to his side. If a paramedic is ever caught in a life-threatening situation, pressing that button will send an alert to every first responder in the vicinity, he says.
After every patient, he takes a minute to breath and reflect. “After that, I’m usually good. Then I go right back to doing my job.”
Baton Rouge’s rush hour traffic is unrelenting. As Anderson continues to talk calmly with his patient, Watson keeps one ear trained on the conversation in case his partner needs him to intervene.
Then Anderson leans in to Watson.
Still calm, he asks if the department has any units already at the hospital. Watson checks the system and lets him know there’s one unit currently there.
“That’s not good,” Watson says after Anderson turns away. The question signals to Watson that the patient may be starting to act out.
He switches on the sirens. Standstill traffic stretches for several miles along I-10 as raindrops begin falling steadily.
“I got you,” he tells Anderson.
Like Baton Rouge EMS, the St. George Fire Department has also benefited from preemptive green light devices, SGFD Assistant Chief Chad Roberson says.
Over the last few years, his department has fitted its entire fleet with the technology, which was funded as part of a city-parish initiative. In addition to the city’s emergency vehicles, roughly 75% of traffic signals in Baton Rouge are currently equipped with preemptive green light devices.
Although the move has helped first responders cut down on response times, Roberson emphasized that it’s still crucial drivers know how to safely pull over when emergency vehicles are near.
“It allows us to get to the scene in a safe manner, and quickly,” he says.
Preemptive green light devices and public education are little match, however, for the bumper-to-bumper traffic that fills the city’s major highways for several hours every day.
About 30 minutes after leaving the scene, Anderson and Watson finally pull into the parking lot of Baton Rouge General and wheel the patient through the ER’s double doors.
While going through the process of getting him checked in, the patient refuses treatment and walks out of the building.
Unfazed, the pair begin prepping the ambulance for their next call.
"We do what we can," Anderson said.