One person was killed in a crash involving a prison bus early Tuesday morning.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz says a passenger vehicle crossed the center line on Highway 68, just south of Dixon Correctional Institute, and struck the prisoner bus head-on.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was properly restrained but died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
State police say five other people were transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.
The wreck remains under investigation.