The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge has asked pastors to make communion wine available to parishioners again, beginning on the first weekend of Advent, but churches have permission to proceed at their own pace and address worries about drinking from a common cup.
In a letter read at churches throughout the diocese's 12 civil parishes on Saturday, Bishop Michael Duca said he was relaxing the last of the restrictions imposed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This past week, I sent a letter to the priests and deacons of the diocese confirming 'there are no remaining diocesan mandated COVID precautions in place for worship. I believe it is time, and I request that all our parishes return to a full ministry participation of the laity at Sunday Mass as we had before the COVID protocols were established,'" the letter said.
The bishop said parishes should move forward if they have ministers available to do so, including lay ministers.
"Each parish can move at its own pace, under the guidance of its pastor, taking into account the time needed to prepare the lay ministers and the current desires and willingness of the people to receive, once again, from the chalice," Duca wrote.
In March 2020, Duca closed churches to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and granted a dispensation to Catholics allowing them to miss Mass on Sundays. Churches gradually reopened, first with attendance limits and mask mandates, until Duca withdrew the dispensation in June 2021. When Catholics returned to Mass they were offered only bread at communion.
Wine can return for vigil Masses on Nov. 26, the Saturday before the first Sunday of Advent at the start of the new church year.
Catholics and some Protestants believe that, through a process labeled transubstantiation, the bread and wine used at Mass are changed to the body and blood of Christ while maintaining their regular appearance.
"I remind the faithful that while receiving from the chalice is for many a spiritually meaningful experience, it is not necessary to receive the fullness of Christ in Holy Communion. As always, receiving from the chalice when offered is an optional choice for the individual communicant," Duca said.
In a letter sent to lay ministers in the past week, Rev. Paul Yi of St. George Catholic Church acknowledged the possibility that some would be uncomfortable.
"I want to remain cognizant and respectful of any apprehension or uneasiness by individual Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion to distribute the Precious Blood at this time," Yi wrote. "It is expected that general reception of the Precious Blood from the chalice by the faithful will be minimal at the outset, however the return of this action to our liturgical celebrations is an essential element to our worship."
Yi said in his letter that, from the time of Christ until about the 11th century, it was common for Catholics to receive both bread and wine. In the 12th century, it was common practice to receive only bread, and in 1415 the Council of Constance decreed that wine would not be offered to the faithful. Church laws were revised in 1963 to let bishops offer wine in their dioceses.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge has about a quarter-million Catholics in a dozen civil parishes in south Louisiana.
The National Catholic Reporter in March wrote that that priests around Memphis, Tennessee, were given the option to offer wine from a common cup beginning in April in a local relaxation of pandemic restrictions. Some Episcopal dioceses relaxed communion cup restrictions in the spring, including in Mississippi.