Money is tight for James Smith, who lives on a fixed income after he became disabled several years ago. Paying to keep the lights on at his Baton Rouge home versus food in the fridge is a decision he often has to make.
So when the holidays roll around, it’s hard to have money left over for anything special.
“I couldn't buy me nothing for Christmas,” said Smith, 64.
He was one of more than 800 people who lined the block outside of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room in need of a hot meal and a gift on Christmas morning.
The venerable organization has been combating hunger for people for the needy since the mid 19th century. Throughout those years — and especially on Christmas — the dining room relies on hundreds of volunteers to combat hunger in the community and give people in need a hearty Christmas meal.
More than 170 volunteers on Wednesday scurried around tables, dropping off heaping plates of Cajun-fried turkey, dirty rice and all the accoutrements of a holiday meal. Meanwhile, volunteers set up a Christmas shop in the parking lot, lining tables full of gifts and ensuring every child got a toy before they left.
"We're giving them a restaurant experience and making them feel special," said Selina Loupe, 48, who has volunteered at the dining hall for the past 11 years on Christmas Day. "They probably don't get these experiences as often as some of us."
Bobby Cheeley, a golf instructor at Lee Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, has volunteered at the dining room for the past eight years.
The work is gratifying and much-needed in the city, he said while handing out gift vouchers for visitors after they finished their meals.
Volunteering at the dining hall is also a requirement he makes for his golf students, whom Cheeley says aren’t often exposed to the realities of poverty.
“They realize the work makes a difference, and then they want to come back and do it again,” he said.
The need for the meal service appears to be growing in recent years. St. Vincent estimates it will serve more than 260,000 meals this year, the most in the organization's history.
But those in need of a meal, like Smith, aren't always homeless, and hot meals St. Vincent provides throughout the year often helps them get through the month.
Only about one-third of those who come for a meal are homeless, but others come because of people the organization serves live below the poverty line or fell on hard times, said Michael Acaldo, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
The end of the month tends to be busiest because people’s bills are soon to be due, making the holidays even trickier to afford.
"Whether you're poor or whether you're wealthy, when you're a kid, you want to give them Christmas," Acaldo said.
Without the service, people would struggle to give their children presents, he said. “There would be a lot of children that would not get gifts."