A judge disqualified one candidate and cleared four others to run for the District 10 seat on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council after a lawsuit was filed claiming the contenders were ineligible because of tax problems or residency issues.

After a three-hour hearing in the 19th Judicial District Court, Judge William Morvant on Tuesday disqualified William Chatman Sr. for failing to both register as a voter within District 10 in a timely manner and file state income tax returns before declaring his candidacy.

Morvant denied four other challenges seeking to disqualify Eugene Collins, Jay Gaudet, Markeda Cottonham and Quentin Anthony Anderson, clearing the way for the candidates to appear on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday by Russell Dixon and Victoria Williams, both residents of District 10, which extends along the Mississippi River and includes much of LSU, Southern University, Downtown and Mid City. The seat is currently held by Councilman Tara Wicker, who is term-limited and running for mayor-president.

The petition, submitted by attorney Larry Bankston, claimed that in addition to Chatman, both Collins and Gaudet should be removed from the ballot because both were listed as registered voters in precincts located outside of the district on their qualifying documents.

Collins and Gaudet both said they had updated their voter registration information in the weeks prior to qualifying to reflect their current addresses.

But according to Steve Raborn, the registrar of voters, those updates were put on hold because state law does not allow voters to amend their registration information between a primary and general election.

The state was slated to hold an unrelated primary April 4 and general election on May 9, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those dates were pushed back to July 11 and August 15.

If the election hadn't been postponed, the updates Collins and Gaudet made to their voter registration information would have been processed in time for qualifying. Instead, when they qualified on July 22, those updates were still on hold, and the Clerk of Court recorded their previous voting precincts located outside of District 10.

Morvant denied the challenges to Collins and Gaudet candidacies, noting that their voter registration information would have been updated in a timely manner had the pandemic not struck.

The same lawsuit asserted that Markeda Cottonham and Quentin Anthony Anderson should be disqualified for failing to file state income tax returns for 2015, 2016 or 2017, though Morvant denied both challenges.

Cottonham said she moved to Baton Rouge from California in 2018 so there wouldn't be any state income tax records filed here for her. And Anderson provided documents showing that he had paid taxes in both Washington D.C. and Chicago, Ill. where he lived prior to moving back to Baton Rouge.

Chatman was disqualified, in part, for failing to file state income tax returns for 2017 and 2018.

The four candidates cleared Tuesday will join Carolyn Coleman, Andrea Cosey and Davante Lewis on the Nov. 3 ballot for the District 10 seat.