In the lead up to the first ever football matchup between LSU and Southern University on Saturday, the two universities are holding numerous events to celebrate their historic relationship and to collaborate on projects beneficial to Baton Rouge.
Beginning Tuesday with an event featuring LSU President William Tate and Southern President-Chancellor Dennis Shields, the schedule of events ranges from a canned food drive to academic roundtables. The events all lead to Saturday when the Tigers meet the Jaguars at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
“I would say that there’s great excitement on both campuses," said Brandon Smith, LSU director of community and education partnerships. "We are very excited for what (this) week represents, not just for our two institutions but for the city and our broader community.”
The first official event of the community partnership between the two schools is an ongoing canned food drive culminating at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank the morning of the game.
Help @SouthernU_BR and LSU sideline hunger! Before the historic football game between @LSUfootball and @GeauxJags, our student governments are joining together for a canned food drive. Food bins are located at @LSUStudentUnion and @LSUUREC.More: https://t.co/qEQ1CvpYkm https://t.co/130LMYZTCL— LSU (@LSU) August 29, 2022
Tuesday
Both university presidents will formally sign the A&M agenda at a community impact luncheon to celebrate the joint economic impact of LSU and SU that includes jobs, expenditures and research.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome are among those invited to the 11 a.m. luncheon at the LSU Business Education Complex.
Smith said this will be the first of many opportunities for LSU to show a deliberate move toward better communication with Southern.
"I think folks will be pleased to know that we didn’t have to develop partnerships just for this week," Smith said. "LSU and Southern University have been partnering for years, but we’re going to be more intentional about communicating how we work together now.”
Wednesday
Starting at 9 a.m., students from the LSU Laboratory School and Southern University Laboratory School are connecting with artist Morgan Udoh of the Walls Project to create a mural showcasing the educational and instructional programs both schools offer.
The mural is expected to be completed in one day at 5339 Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge.
Inside the Raising Cane's River Center at 10 a.m, Verizon and the mayor's office will be hosting the A&M Showcase, an exhibit that will highlight academic offerings including pathway programs from campuses across the state of both institutions to local middle and high school students.
Smith said 2,000 students from schools across the capital region will be engaged with the offerings of LSU and Southern University during the event.
“One thing we take for granted is that students who are from this capital region already know LSU or already know Southern University and sometimes they don’t," he said. "They haven’t interacted with us at a level around our academic offerings and what we bring to the table.”
Wednesday's final event is the “Champions of Education: Perspectives from Classroom Teachers” forum hosted by the LSU College of Human Sciences & Education and Southern University's School of Education. Held at the BREC Independence Theater at 7 p.m., the forum will feature a panel discussion addressing teacher recruitment and retention issues in Louisiana while celebrating the teaching profession.
Thursday
Bright and early at 8 a.m., LSU Executive Vice President & Provost Roy Haggerty and Southern University Provost Bijoy Sahoo will lead deans in a “Coffee & Conversation” academic roundtable. Held at Southern's Valdry Center for Philanthropy, discussions will include the joint A&M Agenda and the importance of creating academic pathways between the two institutions.
Friday
The two universities will connect at Capitol Park Museum to host a leadership conference designed to empower current and aspiring business leaders from both institutions. Co-hosted by the mayor’s office and U.S. Small Business Administration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the conference will include keynotes from LSU and Southern University alumni in business, including Resilia CEO Sevetri Wilson, SBA Region VI Administrator Ted James and Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves.
Finally, Gov. Edwards will host the “A Golden Affair” Sneaker Social to support initiatives of the A&M Agenda at 6 p.m.
Smith said he envisions the week's events to be a catalyst for further strengthening the collaborative spirit between LSU and Southern as well as building a solid foundation for those institutions to pour into the Baton Rouge community.
"The two institutions have been effective in communicating how much we believe in the future of this city because we believe in the students," he said. "To me, that’s a win and, as a community relations professional, it’s important that we send a message to the community of unity.”