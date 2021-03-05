GONZALES — Shanie Bourg, an elections administrator for the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, beat out a field of 13 people, including former chief sheriff's deputy and presidential candidate Murphy Painter, to be the next registrar of voters in Ascension Parish.
Bourg, 50, an Ascension native, will replace retired Registrar of Voters Robert Poche' after nearly 40 years in a job that offers lucrative pay and a lifetime appointment but has an important, apolitical role in maintaining the list of eligible, registered voters in the parish and helping ensure local elections run smoothly.
After garnering just enough votes to win the job — six on the 11-member Parish Council — an emotional Bourg promised to deliver on her plans to audit the parish precincts before reapportionment begins for the 2020 census and to boost efforts to register voters.
"This means so much to me. I will not disappoint you. I promise that you're going to get more than you'd ever thought you would out of me, I promise," she told the council afterward Thursday night.
The selection of a new registrar was the subject of some behind-the-scenes and out-front lobbying. Bourg was the favored candidate of Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna, who quietly sat through all three evenings of candidate interviews in the council chambers along with a handful of employees in the registrar's office.
Hanna, who has worked with Bourg for years, has said openly that she believes Bourg was the most qualified for the job. The future registrar will have to work closely with Hanna in managing parish elections.
Painter and Joanne Capace Reed, a former state director of voter registration who is chief deputy for East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn, joined Bourg as one of the three finalists after three days of interviews before the Parish Council.
Reed and Painter each garnered two votes; Bourg received the rest from the council. Councilman Corey Orgeron, who was reported sick and hadn't attended any of the three days of interviews, did not vote.
Because of the absence of Orgeron, Council Chair Teri Casso cast the last and deciding sixth vote for Bourg, ensuring Bourg and Painter wouldn't have to go through another round of votes to pick a winner.
Casso, who has known Painter since before she was in high school, voted for Bourg after an extended pause of nearly 20 seconds with her head down to mull her decision as many in the room, including Painter, Bourg and most of the other people who had interviewed for the job, waited for an answer.
"Shanie Bourg," Casso finally said.
Casso said later that she realized in that moment that Bourg had the votes already and that if she had voted for Painter then, it would have only delayed the inevitable outcome for Bourg in another round of voting.
Before the dramatic finish Thursday night, the council had quizzed a wide range of candidates about their knowledge of the somewhat anonymous job of registrar of voters.
The questions also revolved around their management skills, bringing diversity to the small parish office and their views on voter disenfranchisement, voting integrity, mail-in ballots and voter apathy, touching gently on the concerns raised about the election process nationally and unproven allegations of voter fraud and voting irregularity in other states.
Some of the candidates offered direct experience with the job. Others offered management and leadership skills or knowledge of technology but less experience in the elections post. A few didn't know many details about the position but promised they could learn on the job.
One obscure, but telling question was asked often by Councilman Chase Melancon. He BR.rovinterview.adv asked many candidates how many people were on the parish board of election supervisors and what its role is in an election.
It was something of a trick question because one of the five people who serve on the board is the registrar of voters, a fact few candidates noted. Many also didn't know or say that the board has the role of opening and counting mail-in ballots on election day, as well as certifying the election results.
During the U.S. presidential election this past fall, the election certification process and the role similar kinds of boards played in some other states became moments of high drama and attempts at 11th-hour lobbying by then President Donald Trump about the certification process.
Reed and Bourg were among those who flashed the most knowledge of the position and the procedurally detailed elections process. Bourg, for example, told of counting votes by truck headlights in storm devastated Vermilion Parish after the portable generator went out one election night.
As some other candidates, like Michael Heath, a facilities manager for River Parishes Community College and longtime local elections commissioner, did, Painter relied on his management experience as a former chief deputy in Ascension and head of the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. The latter job came to a tumultuous end nearly a decade ago amid charges that Painter alleges were retaliation for refusing then-Gov. Bobby Jindal's wishes.
Painter, who remains popular in some quarters of Ascension, is currently suing Parish President Clint Cointment, District Attorney Ricky Babin, a local news website and its editor, and others. Painter alleges they conspired to damage his parish presidential campaign in 2019 with a harmful and false news account that featured an excerpted recording of his words.
Cointment and others have denied the allegations and say they are baseless, but Painter addressed the still pending litigation twice Thursday night.
Quipping that an initial question about it from Councilman Michael Mason raised the "elephant in the room" that he wanted to address, Painter promised to remain professional in his administration of the voter list and future elections if named to the post.
"I can assure the parish president and his staff that he won't have any problems with me or any political issues or whatever else," said. "I'll do my job."
In the first round of votes, the 10 members of the council present narrowed down a field of 13 people to three after an initial round of opening statements and questions.
Bourg, Reed and Painter each were given an additional five minutes to speak to the council and then the council voted.
Though 17 people applied for the job originally, four dropped out of the running before speaking to the council.
In 2019, Poche's office had a seven employees, including him, with a budget of $224,000. He took home a salary of nearly $114,570, according to the latest budgetary documents filed in court.
About 85% of his salary, the top end of the pay scale after nearly four decades in office, was paid by the state and the remainder by the parish, an annual accounting says.
After winning the job Thursday, Bourg said she hoped to give the Secretary of State's office two weeks and planned to help with the upcoming election this month. She said she didn't know yet what her annual salary would be but would like it to be what she is paid now by the state at $98,500 per year.