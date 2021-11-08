Baton Rouge and Baker leaders are out campaigning in support of renewing the property tax that funds the Capital Area Transit System, arguing it could transform public transit and boost the local economy.

Roughly a dozen local leaders, including East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baker Mayor Darnell Waites, piled onto one of the system's new electric buses for a tour of planned projects Monday morning.

“I never tell people how I vote. On this, I voted yes,” Broome declared at the end of the tour.

On Saturday, voters will be asked to approve a 10-year tax rate of 10.6 mills. A "mill" is $1 of tax for every $1,000 in taxable property value, meaning the owner of a house with an assessed value of $100,000 would pay $106 annually.

There has been no major organized opposition to the tax, but CATS and its supporters have been campaigning for it. So far, they've mostly focused on what would happen if it failed: many local residents would have no way to get to work, doctors' offices or stores.

On Monday, though, Broome and others took a more optimistic approach. Broome said the vote is a chance to “enlarge our thinking around public transportation.

The bus ride began just south of downtown Baton Rouge and ran along the proposed Nicholson Drive and Plank Road Bus Rapid Transit route. The route was the centerpiece of the tour, which concluded at a proposed transfer center near Our Lady of the Lake’s north campus.

CATS CEO Bill Deville also talked up better public transportation in the city of Baker, an initiative to rejuvenate the blighted Plank Road corridor and even the proposed commuter train between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. That could all be at risk if the tax fails, Deville said.

“At the core of all this is the Bus Rapid Transit CATS operation,” Deville said.

The project will connect the planned North Baton Rouge transfer center to LSU with buses that run every 15 minutes along a nine-mile route with fewer stops, allowing for faster transportation, according to the project’s website. Improved sidewalks, new bus stops and safer paths for cyclists are expected in conjunction with the project, which will launch in 2025.

The project has the potential to transform “our city’s oldest commercial corridor and, arguably, our most blighted corridor,” said Chris Tyson, president and CEO of Build Baton Rouge.

Tyson and representatives from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development touted the potential economic development along the route.

If the renewal fails, many of CATS’s proposals will be halted and its service will be severely cut back, Deville said. That could even trouble the proposed commuter rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, said BRAF Executive Vice President John Spain.

“This bus will be part of that solution because when people get off the train they have to have surface options, and the bus connection is going to be important,” Spain said.

Despite the lofty goals presented on the tour, Saturday’s election approaches at a time when the bus system has struggled with its reliability amid supply chain backlogs and a nationwide labor shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The system has also recently been forced to address accusations of mismanagement from its labor union and a former employee.

Broome urged voters to think of the positive impacts the bus system can have on the broader community, while also thinking of CATS’s riders who have no other options for getting around the city.

“We can not negate the fact that the overwhelming majority of CATS riders have no other form of transportation and rely on CATS to navigate our community. That is a reality,” Broome said. “It is also a reality that reliable transit can connect, not only those who have no other form of transportation, but it can connect thousands of residents to economic opportunities on a larger scale.”