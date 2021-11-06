A federal appeals court in Louisiana has halted a Biden administration order requiring companies with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID vaccines or weekly testing.

Saturday’s decision from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals prevents the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from enforcing the mandate until further judicial review.

The three-judge panel behind the ruling comprised Edith Jones, of Houston, whom President Ronald Reagan nominated to the court; Kyle Duncan, of Baton Rouge, nominated by President Donald Trump; and Kurt Engelhardt, of Metairie, a President George W. Bush nominee.

"Because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate, the mandate is hereby stayed pending further action by this court," the judges wrote.

OSHA must file a response by Monday.

The ruling comes days after Louisiana joined the legal fight — backed by at least two dozen other Republican-leaning states — to block the vaccine rules for businesses and federal contractors.

Louisiana State Attorney General Jeff Landry filed back-to-back lawsuits in federal court on Thursday and Friday that challenged both orders.

Under the OSHA mandate, employees for companies with more than 100 workers must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or get tested weekly and wear masks while on the clock.

Vaccination requirements for federal contractors and subcontractors are more stringent and don't offer an in-lieu testing option, though workers can seek limited exemptions.

According to an Associated Press count, 27 states in total have sued over the rulings, including Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Kansas and Texas.

A host of private companies also joined the legal challenge, with some business owners arguing the rules would make it harder for them to hire and retain employees. Federal workplace safety officials estimate OSHA’s requirements could affect up to 84 million workers.

However, OSHA officials say the rules, decreed by executive order, will save thousands of lives and prevent more than 250,000 hospitalizations from workplace exposure to COVID, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and 14,615 Louisianans since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda added that federal law gives OSHA the overarching authority to act quickly during an emergency when the agency finds that workers are being submitted to "a grave danger" and a new standard is required to protect them.

The lawsuit claims OSHA has been bombarding state agencies with notices to comply with the mandate or risk losing out on federal funding, although Landry's office did not provide any examples of threats when asked Friday. The lawsuit does not identify any in Louisiana.

Landry, who previously claimed Biden’s policy on federal contractors would cost Louisiana billions of dollars, praised the court’s decision.

“The court’s action not only halts Biden from moving forward with his unlawful overreach, but it also commands the judicious review we sought,” he said in a news release immediately after the ruling. “The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the Constitution.”

David Mitchell contributed to this report.