A new bridge connecting the main part of the LSU campus with the Tigerland bar district isn't scheduled to open until later this summer, but pedestrians are using the span across Bayou Fountain even while laborers are on duty.
“It’s kind of weird to see people walking across while people are actively working on the bridge,” said Joseph Walker, manager at Fred's Bar and Grill in Tigerland.
The city-parish closed the previous bridge last year and set up a nearly 2-mile detour to Tigerland, a mix of apartment complexes and bars to the west of the bayou and the Canadian National railroad track. Bar patrons on foot largely ignored the bridge's disappearance, at times scaling the steep banks of bayou rather than take the longer trip.
Mark Guinn, owner of Guinn Construction, which is building the bridge, said he's tried to keep pedestrians off the span.
“We’ve had the cops out there,” Guinn said. “We’ve tried multiple things to try to keep them off, but apparently they haven’t worked too well.”
Fred's has set up a camera pointed at the bridge in case trouble occurs, Walker said.
Walker said a fence was a deterrent for Tigerland pedestrians trying to cross the unfinished bridge when it went up in the winter, but isn’t any more.
“I don’t know if it’s through construction or people going through, but the fence has kind of fallen off,” Walker said.
Walker said that the bridge’s construction hasn’t impacted business at Fred’s.
“I think the only day the bridge impacted us adversely was the day of the Garth Brooks concert,” Walker said. “There were so many people in town who weren’t familiar with the bridge being closed. But our spring semester was great.”
Some patrons have used concrete slabs that the city-parish contractors set out as a low-water crossing as an alternate route to Tigerland from Nicholson Drive. In addition to Fred's, the bridge work has cut off access to Reggie's, The House and other businesses.
One contractor at the construction site said the slabs weren’t initially intended for pedestrian use. Guinn contractors used them as makeshift bridges to get construction machinery across the water and mud under the bridge.
When construction at the bar district began, some bar owners and community members called for a pedestrian bridge, in hopes of providing a safe route while the bridge was under construction. Liquor distribution company Mockler Beverages started a crowdfunding effort to raise money for the idea, but the page closed well short of its $300,000 goal.
Mark Armstrong, spokesman for the city-parish, said a pedestrian bridge would have been unlikely to be accomplished in time.
“It’s highly unlikely that the railroad would approve such a structure in their right of way in a timely manner,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong discouraged Tigerland patrons from using the unfinished bridge.
“I’m not sure about the current status of the construction site at Bob Pettit Bridge, but in general, individuals should not enter construction zones for safety reasons,” Armstrong said.
Guinn said that while the unsafe crossing hasn’t stopped, the bridge should be open soon, perhaps by the end of July.
“It won’t be long until they’ll have their bridge open,” he said.