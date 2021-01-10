Louisiana will close state government offices in 29 western and northern parishes Monday because snow and sleet were expected overnight. Motorists in the region are also being urged to exercise caution if they must be out.
National Weather Service forecasters posted winter storm warnings for areas of Louisiana generally north of a line from Fort Polk to Alexandria to Tallulah. South of there, a winter weather advisory was in effect for an area from DeRidder to Mamou to Vidalia.
In south Louisiana, forecasters predicted rain, but temperatures were not expected to dip to freezing.
State offices will be closed Monday in the parishes of Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said agency heads should determine which essential workers should remain on duty, report for duty or report to alternate work sites. The closure order applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.