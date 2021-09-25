A doctor who has been on the forefront of fighting the pandemic in Baton Rouge is the 2021 recipient of the Golden Deeds Award.
“Dr. Mike Rolfsen’s 30-year commitment to the community is the example of what the human spirit can accomplish with heart and determination,” the nomination letter for Rolfsen said. “He provides humor, insight, expertise, advocacy and valuable dollars to make a difference where needed most.”
Rolfsen's peers say his work helping those in need of food, health care and education has made Baton Rouge better.
During the onset of the pandemic, Rolfsen played a key role in crafting critical guidelines to emergency care and convened doctors from across the community to plan for COVID-19 testing. He raised money from private donors for specimen transports to Shreveport in the pandemic’s early stages in order to meet demand.
“I think one of the problems we’ve had with the pandemic and communication nationwide is that there have been different voices saying different things," Rolfsen said. "So it’s important to speak with one voice as a community saying ‘here’s where we are, here’s what we have,’ and work together to share solutions and equipment and staff and whatever else we need to keep the people of Baton Rouge healthy."
In addition to his work during the pandemic, Rolfsen has spent six years on the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s board of directors and served as the organization’s president. During his tenure on the board, the food bank reached its first million-dollar budget.
Twenty-six years ago, Rolfsen also served on the board that created the St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, Louisiana’s first stand-alone charitable pharmacy that fills prescriptions for free to those who otherwise struggle to get life-sustaining medications.
The nomination letter called Rolfsen a father, son and community leader who “strives each day to care for the sick, feed the hungry and make Baton Rouge a better, healthier place by improving the quality of life for all.”
Rolfsen, however, said everything he’s done has been a community effort.
“All the work I’ve done, it’s never been me doing something; it’s been friends and connections and contacts I have who come together and work together,” he said.
He said he'd like to encourage others to take problems in their own communities head-on.
"You have to find something you're interested in," Rolfsen said. "I ended up in health care because that's what I do, but there are other problems from social issues, drug abuse, crime — all kinds of issues."
"Everybody out there has something that's affected their life or that they wish was different in the world. So figure out what you think needs to be addressed, and then do it."
Since 1942, the Golden Deeds Award recipient has been selected by the Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge, an organization made up of 28 nonprofits and civic organizations throughout the area.
The banquet is hosted by The Advocate and the Inter Civic Council, with sponsors including Gerry Lane, Our Lady of the Lake, and Lipsey’s.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Richard Flicker at flicker@premier.net or (225) 931-1626.
“I feel like everybody can contribute something,” Rolfsen said. “All of us working together can make a huge change.”