The advertising war between East Baton Rouge mayoral candidates has heated up in recent days, with the incumbent criticizing her rival for a plan to reallocate parks and library funding and the challenger saying his opponent's four years in office have produced few results.
In a new ad unveiled Tuesday, Democratic Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome takes aim at Republican Steve Carter, saying the former state representative wants to take resources from the city-parish's children and senior citizens with his idea to shift revenues from certain voter-approved taxes if elected the mayor.
The ad, which Broome's camp released three days ahead of Saturday's mayoral run-off, splices portions of comments Carter previously made about wanting to "implode" the city-parish government by cutting funding to the parish's parks and recreation system as well as the library system and Council on Aging to fill in funding gaps within parish government.
"Steve Carter’s plan would be devastating to parish government," Broome said in a prepared statement about the ad. "To Mr. Carter, these are just tax dollars, but for the residents of East Baton Rouge, they’re parks for our families, books for our children, or meals for seniors."
Carter's campaign team said Tuesday it hadn't seen the ad yet, but would respond to it after they've had a chance to fact-check its claims.
The 30-second spot is one of the most negatively-charged attacks Broome has volleyed at her opponent since the Nov. 3 primaries. Until late in the campaign, the bulk of advertising from both sides had aimed to boost their own image and promote their own ideas.
A Carter ad, showing a black-and-white photo of Broome behind a blood-red tint, says Baton Rouge has had a record number of killings in Broome's tenure and currently has the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation, passing Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. "Mayor Broome has no answers," an announcer says.
An unofficial count kept by The Advocate shows that Baton Rouge has had more than 100 killings this year and is on pace to break a record. Broome says the pandemic has contributed to an increase in certain violent crimes.
BREC and the library system on Tuesday released letters saying they appreciated the mayor's support.
"We provide a service to this community that improves the overall quality of life for our residents." said Lloyd Benson, chairman of BREC's Board of Commissioners.
And Spencer Watts, director of the parish's library system, in his statement stressed the important role the library serves to the community.
"Any effort to take away funding that the residents of East Baton Rouge has committed to libraries would be met with strong opposition," Watts said.