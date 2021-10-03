LIVONIA — More than 200 people had just released green and yellow balloons into the sunset sky to honor the life Trey Allen, a 21-year-old baseball coach who was fatally shot after trying to break up a bar fight four days earlier, when cell phones began chiming and buzzing in rapid succession.

Attendees at the Sept. 22 memorial at Livonia High were receiving text notifications that Lucy Boley, a beloved English teacher at the same school Allen attended before returning as coach, had died after spending 41 days in the hospital battling coronavirus. She was 55.

The announcement of Boley's death came five days after a 23-year-old New Roads man shot and killed two of his cousins and severely injured his uncle during a family dispute on Sept. 17. One of the victims was 25-year-old Gerell Hollins.

Allen, Boley and Hollins. Three tragic deaths, all within a six-day span, with one thing in common: Livonia High School.

Pointe Coupee Parish's lone public high school, and the community at large, now struggles to heal from the cloud of sorrow that has eclipsed this small town of just under 1,400 people.

"Everybody is heartbroken," Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Renè Thibodeaux says. "It just doesn't make sense. Stuff like this doesn't heal overnight. It's going to be tough. It's gonna be a slow process."

'A gut punch'

Drive past Livonia High's campus along La. 78 and you've pretty much passed through most of the town.

Its campus, comprising sand-colored buildings with hunter-green roofs, sits across the street from City Hall and the town's quaint police headquarters. Residents call the school the beating heart of the town. When it shuts down in the afternoon, so do most of the surrounding businesses.

In the recent days, the campus has become a place of mourning, shosting various fundraisers and memorials in remembrance of Boley, Allen and Hollins. Their connections to the school, which is attended by approximately 600 kids, are a spiderweb of associations not uncommon to small towns.

Allen's father and Boley taught at Livonia High together for 20 years. His father coached her son, who played baseball with Allen throughout high school.

Hollins attended the school up until the 10th grade before he transferred out, but his family remains close to the school's current principal, Cleo Johningan. Two of Hollins' younger siblings still attend the school, though they've been absent since their brother's murder.

"Each of the people we've lost, along with some of the other people involved, in some shape, form or fashion are connected to our high school," Johningan said. "We've had students throughout the years maybe pass away in an automobile accident, but that's once in a few years."

Never, in his memory, has the community been shaken by so much loss in such short time.

"It's really taken us aback," he lamented, "been a gut punch."

A revered teacher

Johningan must now figure out how he'll go about replacing one of the school's most venerated teachers.

Lucy Boley walked onto the campus to teach at the age of 22, fresh out of LSU. She went on to become a 33-year fixture at Livonia High, teaching thousands of students, who became the future parents of some of her more recent students.

Boley didn't just lecture in English class, she brought a performative air to her lessons by dressing up in period costumes that correlated with the literature students were studying.

"She just had a mothering nature about her—especially with the students," said Kristie Langlois, Livonia High's librarian.

Langlois worked side-by-side with Boley as faculty advisor for a number of extracurricular activities, like the cheerleading team and annual homecoming court.

She and the French teacher also chaperoned students on the school's annual trips to Europe. Boley wanted them to experience life outside Livonia, too.

A Livonia native, Boley also served on the Pointe Coupee Parish Library Board. Over the course of her life, she donated so many books and contributed so much of her time to the Livonia Branch Library that it observed her untimely death by shutting down for a day to honor her life and service.

Boley never got to teach this semester. She came down with COVID, for a second time, right before school started.

After beating the disease once before, Langlois said Boley was gearing up to take a vaccine shot to help thwart the respiratory illness again.

But it was too late. She spent 35 days in the ICU before succumbing to the illness.

"We're lost without her," Langlois said.

The school has banded together by trying to picking up the slack, she said. Though things will never be the same without Boley, Langlois said the school can honor her memory by persisting despite the tragedy.

"She taught us how," Langlois said, "so we will go on. She would want that. Life continues."

A huge red bow now hangs on the chain-link fence surrounding the campus. Attached to it is a banner that reads "Boley Strong."

Since her death, many of her former students have held various events to raise money to help her family cover some of the medical expenses that mounted from her hospital stay.

"One thing about living in a small community when people are in need, citizens normally step up and help out," Livonia Mayor Rhett Pourciau said. "She touched a lot of people throughout her years of teaching."

So, too, did Allen.

"With Trey, someone so young to die like this," the mayor added, "he'll always be remembered, too."

A grieving family

Police still haven't revealed the specifics behind the family dispute that led Morris Hollins to allegedly shoot and kill his cousins Howard Hollins, 34, and 25-year-old Gerell Hollins.

Although Gerell didn't graduate from Livonia High, his siblings' current attendance at the school stirred up empathy from students and faculty as well.

His younger brother plays football for the Livonia Wildcats. Their dad has been a constant presence on campus.

Johnigan said he's been trying to help his students cope and let the Hollins family know that the school will do what it can to offer support.

"There's nothing that you could do but show them support and understand what they're going through," he said, "(and) reassure our students we live in a good place that's safe most of the time."

A beloved brother

Trey Allen was shot in the parking lot of Raxx, a bar in Erwinville, while trying to stop a fight between a friend and a group of teenagers. The 17-year-old alleged shooter was later arrested and accused of the murder.

Allen was sports fanatic who served as a youth baseball coach for the PC Tigers where he mentored young kids, including his nephew.

"The love, support and dedication our community has given us for Trey has been overwhelming," his sister Nikki Allen said.

Over 500 people showed up to his funeral. Since then, his sister said, virtually everyone in town has stopped by her house to offer their condolences or bring supper.

"Anything they could have done, every single person did," she said.

Nikki doesn't think her family, or the community, will ever really "move on" without him. She said they will instead continue to grow, love and learn how to live with his absence.

"It's not something you want to get used to," she said, "just something we'll have to do."