Repairing and completing the downtown River Center Branch Library will take at least eight more months and cost nearly $2 million, according to the first update that contractors Buquet & Leblanc have released publicly since the library's construction halted in April.

The city-parish announced Thursday that the contracting firm provided a summary of the repair process for the steel structure where crucial supports holding up the upper floors failed several months ago. The library's architects originally said that they would release the cost estimate and timeline by late last week, but it has taken longer for the information to be made public.

The parish attorney's office is discussing the $1.9 million repair estimate with the building's designers and engineers, according to the update from the city-parish.

"Once all parties have had a chance to vet the numbers and agree upon the financial aspect of the quote, repair work will begin on the downtown library," reads the update.

