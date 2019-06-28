CONVENT -- Two Ascension Parish men and another from St. James were arrested in an early morning sweep Friday in connection with the slaying of a Gramercy man that shot dead in the street last week.
St. James and Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies and Gramercy police officers picked up the three men accused in the shooting when officers executed coordinated search warrants early Friday at a home in Convent and two others in Ascension, authorities said.
A fourth suspect in the June 21 shooting, a 17-year-old whom authorities have not named because he is a juvenile, remains at large, St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. added in a statement Friday.
Terrance Johnson, 28, was gunned down while walking on West Railroad Avenue in Gramercy shortly before 3 a.m., Martin said.
Arriving sheriff's deputies later found him lying on West Railroad. Hit several times, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
A 911 caller who reported the shooting told deputies that gunshots could be heard in the area and one bullet went through the window of the caller's home, deputies said.
The men whom authorities arrested Friday are Terrance E. Davis Jr., 24, of Gonzales; Terraz Kwandell Rayshawn White, 20, of Gonzales; and Nathaniel Leblanc Jr., 21, of Convent., Martin said.
Davis, White, and Leblanc were found in Ascension Parish and will be booked as fugitives there before being transferred to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.
Once in St. James, they will be booked on second-degree murder counts, deputies said.