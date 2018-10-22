Before ramming the Sunshine Bridge with a barge crane Oct. 12 and shuttering the 1½-mile long span, Marquette Transportation vessels had smashed into, collided with or brushed up against bridges at least 32 times across the United States since Jan. 1, 2013.

And yet a U.S. Coast Guard database shows no referral for sanctions against the company, suggesting the company has yet to pay a dime in penalties for collisions over the past 5½ years.

"Based on it saying 'no recorded data,' I would say that's an absolutely fair statement to make," said Lt. John Robertson, executive officer for the Coast Guard's Marine Safety Unit in Baton Rouge.

Some of the Marquette accidents since 2013 caused significant damage while many others left only scratches on bridge piers or vessels, according to the database of Coast Guard investigative reports. None involved fatalities or enough damage to prompt the agency's most serious level of investigation, but a handful had damage in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to bridges, vessels and cargo that prompted a serious probe, known as an informal investigation.

The Coast Guard licenses maritime pilots and oversees the nation's navigable waterways. The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the most recent crash.

Robertson said that without a thorough review of each case file, he couldn't say with 100 percent certainty that every Marquette case ended with no penalty, but he offered no reason to believe the agency website was not accurate.

After an initial statement pledging to work with authorities, Marquette officials had not provided answers to calls and emails seeking comment. It said Monday afternoon it was working on a possible response.

Ascension Parish Council Chairman Bill Dawson, who spent decades working in industry and as a consultant, said he has learned that allowing smaller industrial incidents to go by without sanction can eventually lead to much bigger problems and even fatalities.

"You can't say it's OK to have one or two little incidences because that will escalate, and I think that's the same thing here, is that we stood around apparently and we let these ... smaller incidences happen. We turned our head undoubtedly, and now we're staring at something that's affecting people's livelihoods," said Dawson, whose district includes both sides of the Mississippi River, including parts of Donaldsonville linked to more populous eastern Ascension by the bridge, which is in St. James Parish.

Highway officials shut down the Sunshine Bridge after the pilot of the Kristin Alexis inexplicably moved a crane barge up the Mississippi River with the boom extended. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has said there could be up to $5 million worth of damage, not counting the impact on commerce on both sides of the Mississippi River.

In addition the incidents since 2013, another Marquette vessel hit the Sunshine Bridge more than a decade ago, court filings show.

In February 2006, the Marquette vessel Alix Anne Eckstein hit a bridge support pier in the Mississippi River and caused $2.1 million in damage to the bridge, according to state highway records filed in a subsequent lawsuit over the crash.

If it chooses, the Coast Guard can suspend or revoke pilots' licenses, but the Coast Guard investigative reports available online do not identify the pilots involved in the Marquette incidents, citing privacy limitations. A separate Coast Guard page identifies pilots who have been sanctioned but does not say which company they work for. The Coast Guard has not identified the pilot involved the Sunshine Bridge collision.

+2 Sunshine Bridge repairs could take 'months rather than days,' reopening ferry not an option GONZALES — Louisiana highway officials said Monday that the Sunshine Bridge over the Mississippi River won't reopen any time soon after it was…

The recent bridge collision extensively damaged metal support beams more than 100 feet in the air and forced the closure of the more than 20,000-vehicle-per-day bridge for months until the beams are repaired, state highway officials have said.

DOTD officials have said that contractor Coastal Bridge began mobilizing for the repair job this past weekend, bringing in materials and a crane barge to build a platform for the work. They added that the design of the repair and the work timeline were being finalized.

Under the Coast Guard's marine safety investigations manual, the estimated damage to the bridge alone could give rise to a more serious probe into a bridge collision than Marquette has seen since 2013, known as a "formal investigation." Under Coast Guard rules, some of those proceedings can be public.

A Coast Guard spokesman wasn't immediately able to speak Monday to the category of investigation in place for the Sunshine Bridge collision in light of DOTD's $4 million to $5 million damage estimate released Friday.

In the February 2006 Marquette collision, the tugboat Eckstein was pushing 28 loaded barges downstream when they were caught by currents and hit the bridge, setting 13 barges loose, according to a Coast Guard report.

Though the incident led to no injuries and the loose barges were corralled, the crash smashed large wooden protective fenders built around the bridge pier above and below the water line, the lawsuit alleges. It's not clear what action the Coast Guard may have taken in that case.

In February 2007, the DOTD sued Marquette and the pilot of the vessel over the collision to recover the state agency's costs for the repair. The parties and insurers settled out of court in mid-2013, court papers filed in St. James Parish say.

For each of the Marquette incidents since January 2013, the enforcement website describes Coast Guard referrals for possible sanctions using the term "no recorded data."