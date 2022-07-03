As murders, ODs soar, a backlog of bodies fuels new crisis: Not enough doctors to do autopsies

Dr. Dana Troxclair gets to work around 8:15 a.m., when she gathers a cohort of technicians in a sunny hallway to map out the day’s business: probing, needling, slicing and sawing into however many bodies await inside a nearby walk-in freezer.
There were two autopsies on the docket that Wednesday: an elderly man found in his home weeks after he died, his body in a mummified state, and a teenager with a heart condition who perished unexpectedly.
It was a rare slow day.
It’s not unusual for Troxclair, a forensic pathologist who leads death examinations in the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, to oversee 11 autopsies in a single day. The office used to have two additional full-time pathologists. Now Troxclair does the bulk of autopsies alone, with part-time help from one other doctor.
“I haven’t taken a vacation in a year,” she said in the hallway outside the sparkling-clean autopsy room, which emitted whiffs of soap and chemicals.
Troxclair is on the front lines of a mounting crisis in coroners’ and medical examiners’ offices nationwide: Her work is painstaking, highly specialized and vital, and no one seems to want to do it.
A scourge of deadly opioids and surging homicides is putting more bodies on coroners' tables. But fewer people are studying pathology — expertise required of doctors who perform autopsies.
Fewer still choose to put in the extra years needed to become forensic pathologists, the highly specialized doctors who handle most death examinations. In the gravest cases, like murders and infant deaths, the law requires them to.
Pushed out by the stress of the pandemic, many forensic pathologists have recently retired. Others left jobs at government agencies for more lucrative salaries at hospitals or universities.
With fewer people to examine the bodies, relatives of the dead have had to wait for weeks — sometimes months — before receiving the closure a death certificate can provide. In some cases, homicide investigations have stalled.
The shortage “has the potential to severely impact the criminal justice and court system in multiple parishes across Louisiana,” Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, the Jefferson Parish coroner, warned in a June letter to the Louisiana Coroners Association.
Working overtime
The crisis has been mounting for years but has recently neared a tipping point amid growing fentanyl deaths and violent crime.
“We’re already in crisis and we have been here for quite some time,” said Dr. Beau Clark, the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner.
As killings in East Baton Rouge Parish rose in 2021 to an unprecedented height for the second year running, the parish notched 149 lives lost to violence, Advocate records show. Driven by proliferation of drugs laced with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, overdose deaths soared in the same period: Clark's office reported 311 people dead of drug overdoses in 2021 — a dramatic increase from 242 overdose deaths in 2020, which was itself a record-setting year for drug deaths.
"If (the number of homicides) keeps growing — and in the last 10 years I’ve been coroner, it’s been climbing, and climbing, and climbing — you’ll be producing more work than there are people to do it," Clark said.
The numbers are reflected in autopsy records. Clark's office did 201 of the procedures on East Baton Rouge residents in 2019. That figure climbed in 2020 to 253, and again in 2021 to 298, records show. Several forensic pathologists used to work in Clark's office; now it faces the onslaught of bodies with just one, like Jefferson Parish.
Industry standards say pathologists should perform a maximum of 250 autopsies per year to leave time for court testimony, report writing and other responsibilities. Troxclair did 470 last year — 360 full autopsies and 110 external examinations.
While she used to spend her afternoons doing paperwork, she’s grown accustomed to writing reports on weekends and late at night. Most of her days are spent on the grisly but necessary work of the autopsies themselves.
On that recent Wednesday, technicians cut apart the teenager’s corpse and removed the organs, using a bone saw to break open the rib cage, Troxclair began scrutinizing the body from head to toe, taking notes.
Ultimately, her job will be to deliver a ruling: How did she die?
'A perfect storm'
Part of the problem facing death examiners is the mounting number of bodies. But the more urgent crisis in pathology may be an anemic pipeline of doctors that hasn’t gotten any bigger. Between 2010 and 2020, the American Board of Medical Specialties certified roughly 40 people each year to practice forensic pathology, data from the organization show. Louisiana currently has 19 forensic pathologists — the equivalent of about one death examiner for every three parishes.
Though medical examiners’ offices have had vacancies for pathologists throughout that period, the problem is worsening. When COVID hit and homicides rose, vacancies hurt more, said Dr. Kathryn Pinneri, president of the National Association of Medical Examiners and director of Forensic Services for Montgomery County, Texas.
There are about 50 open pathology jobs listed on NAME’s website. Nationally, Pinneri pegged vacancies at closer to 75.
“We’ve been dealing with this shortage for years, but the COVID pandemic kind of made it more obvious,” Pinneri said. “We’re kind of dwindling a little bit here. There are offices with six to eight openings.”
“It’s kind of like a perfect storm,” she said.
Louisiana has struggled more than some states because of challenges inherent to drawing qualified doctors to its more rural areas, coroners and pathologists in the state said. But the problem is not an isolated one.
“From East Coast to West Coast, North, South — I’ve never seen this many openings,” said Pinneri.
A mounting backlog
The challenges are felt most acutely away from major cities. Coroners in Louisiana’s rural north have taken to shipping bodies out-of-state to cities like Jackson, Mississippi or Beaumont, Texas.
But those cities aren’t immune from the workforce shortage, either.
“The dynamic is one where while you’re getting caught up, someone else is getting backlogged,” said Cory Rodivich, Jefferson Parish’s chief death investigator.
In Alexandria, a city of 46,000 people that last year shattered its annual homicide record, Rapides Parish Coroner Dr. Jonathan Hunter doesn’t have someone like Troxclair at his disposal; his part-time pathologist retired several years ago. Hunter now sends bodies to doctors at the Louisiana Forensic Center in Broussard, south of Lafayette.
After investigators like Rodivich bring a body back to the exam room, it's the pathologist’s job to perform the autopsy. The procedures range from external exams — in cases involving drugs or deaths that seem to stem from natural causes — to full eviscerations. The latter, which is more thorough, is required by law for homicides and for infants younger than one, though pathologists often perform full autopsies in less serious cases.
Wednesday’s full evisceration took about 45 minutes. But the exams can take much longer, such as with gunshot victims.
"When these people get shot, it’s not one or two gunshots anymore. It’s 8, 10, 20 gunshots," said Clark, whose city, like Alexandria, has shattered annual homicide records for the past two years. "That creates exponential work for the pathologist because they have to literally recreate every gunshot wound to create a court record."
Once the autopsy is done, the coroner must sign off on the cause-of-death report generated by the pathologist before the family gets a death certificate.
The backlog is so great that pathologists sometimes have to settle for external exams in cases where they'd prefer to do a full evisceration. Troxclair fears such triaging may become more common as the shortage worsens, meaning people like the teenager with the heart condition might not get full autopsies.
For Hunter, wait times between when he orders an autopsy and when he receives finished cause-of-death reports have stretched from weeks to months. In the meantime, he fields calls from families anxious for updates on what the coroner has learned about why their loved ones perished.
It’s through no fault of the forensic center, Hunter stressed.
“It’s just the hand that we’ve been dealt,” he said.
As a larger, better-equipped office, the Jefferson Parish coroner used to handle autopsies for a number of smaller parishes. But that practice ended after the two full-time forensic pathologists departed.
Born in New Orleans and raised in Jefferson Parish, Troxclair wishes she could retire. But a sense of duty she feels towards the people, both living and dead, who rely on her expertise keeps her on the job.
“We have no choice but for me to do these cases,” Troxclair said. “I’m the only one here.”