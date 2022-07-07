All of Assumption Parish and a small part of St. Martin Parish are under a boil water advisory after a major water line leak in the Napoleonville area, a regional water district says.
More than 23,000 people are affected by the order.
A 14-inch main line broke and reduced pressure in the Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1 lines, district officials said.
The reduced pressure, which fell below 20 pounds per square inch, extends through many areas of the parish, district officials said in a statement Thursday.
State health officials and water officials have said in the past that low pressures can create a risk of contamination from outside the lines, but water district officials say the boil advisory is precautionary only.
The nonprofit water district pulls its water from Bayou Lafourche south of Napoleonville and purifies the water with a 7 million gallon per day plant along La. 1.
John Boudreaux, the Assumption homeland security director, said the advisory affects the entire parish of Assumption and a small group of customers in St. Martin in the Belle River area.
The advisory is in place until further notice, repairs can be made and tests show water quality is safe.
Boudreaux said water district officials have isolated the area of the leak near Assumption Street in Napoleonville but haven't yet determined the nature of the break.
He said the type of leak could affect how long it takes to repair it.
Typically, water officials ask residents under an advisory to bring water to a full boil for at least one minute and allow the water to cool before use.