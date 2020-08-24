br.councilamoroso.adv_HS_0073
Metro council chambers sit empty, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at City Hall in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council canceled its Wednesday meeting due to the impending threat of Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to reach the state's southwestern coast as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Metro Council was slated to vote on a $5 million settlement in a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, who lost their father in the 2016 police shooting that ignited nationwide protests. 

The meeting will likely be rescheduled for next week. 

