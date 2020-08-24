The East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council canceled its Wednesday meeting due to the impending threat of Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to reach the state's southwestern coast as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.
The Metro Council was slated to vote on a $5 million settlement in a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, who lost their father in the 2016 police shooting that ignited nationwide protests.
The meeting will likely be rescheduled for next week.