GONZALES — Ascension Parish Councilman Todd Lambert charged that a planned expansion of the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center gym is the product of backroom horse trading that allowed soccer fields to be built at the Gonzales-area complex a few years ago.
The allegation emerged this past week in a testy, gavel-banging debate between Lambert and Councilman Travis Turner, the recreation chairman, over funding for engineering of the gym expansion and related budget amendments on future capital spending for the gym totaling $3 million.
"My understanding, and this is from a reliable source, that this was promised if the soccer fields get built, you'll get your gym built. This was a deal cut back in the day," Lambert said in a public meeting March 21.
The dispute represented another step in continued wrangling over how to address major capital recreation needs several years after voters overwhelmingly rejected a 5-mill property tax in 2014 that would have funded new facilities.
Parish recreations programs have no dedicated funding source but rely about $2 million per year from the general fund. The parish relies on public school gyms for its basketball and volleyball programs in addition to the Lamar-Dixon gym.
The council, in two 8-3 votes, ended up supporting a $249,000 contract amendment with Meyers Engineering for the gym engineering and then the related budget amendments that included that contract cost, fees for new spray parks and $2.5 million in capital costs for the gym expansion.
Before the vote, though, the two councilman engaged in the kind of one-on-one, personal debate discouraged by council rules despite warnings from Council Chairwoman Teri Casso. Members are supposed to address their comments to the entire body.
Lambert, who has been a frequent skeptic of spending at Lamar-Dixon since the parish first leased and then later bought the 247-acre multiuse facility, challenged the wisdom of expenditure when the parish's No. 1 priority is roads.
"We going to tie up close to $3 million for 10 years that could be spent on roads," Lambert said.
As planned, the parish recreation program will borrow $3 million from the general fund, the parish's all-purpose revenue pot, and pay it back 10 percent of the principal annually over 10 years without interest, parish finance administrators said.
The previously approved 2019 budget called for the gym expansion and set aside the dollars from the parish's 1-cent sales tax — the parish's main, discretionary revenue source — but didn't specifically set up line items to spend the money until Thursday night's votes on the engineering contract and the budget.
Turner, a basketball coach who has pressed for a renovation and expansion of the gym, denied any knowledge of horse-trading on the gym.
"Well, I don't know anything about that deal," Turner responded.
Since the soccer project went forward a few years ago, when the gym expansion was initially sidelined, Turner has pointed out that voters in his district pay property taxes for streetlights that support the cost of the soccer fields' lights for all parish residents.
Since then, the parish broke up the work on the gym with an initial $339,000 renovation finished in mid-2017 and now the proposed expansion.
Turner challenged Lambert why he hadn't raised similar questions when the multimillion-dollar soccer fields were built at Lamar-Dixon a few years ago.
"You had no problem with allocating money for those soccer fields, but now when it's a gym, you have a problem with it, so why," Turner asked.
Lambert said he did oppose the fields but ended up agreeing to their construction after promises that the fields would draw revenue from tournaments and other events.
"What follow-up have you done," Turner asked. "What follow-up have you done, 'cause you're a fiscal eagle. What follow-up have you done?"
Lambert said he has done follow-up and the promised revenue hasn't yet been provided.
At this point, Casso broke in for a second time with the gavel.
"Gentlemen, all right, gentlemen, that's enough," Casso said, as Lambert talked over her, responding to Turner. "You can take this to the …"
"Gentlemen," Casso said after Lambert finished. "This is a discussion that needs to be had in sidebar."
Later, Councilman Aaron Lawler argued on behalf of improving recreation to meet the demands of thousands of new children expected in the parish as it grows. Councilman Daniel "Doc" Satterlee said he could not support the expenditure when the parish had existing parks in need of work.
Councilmen Benny Johnson, Satterlee and Lambert opposed the contract amendment and related budget changes in two votes. All other council members were in support.