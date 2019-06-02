What has happened to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport employees? I have flown out of the airport every year for the past two decades but have never received as poor service as I did on May 8. My flight was delayed by four hours because of a lack of communication from BTR maintenance about a plane that needed to be inspected after hitting a bird in an overnight flight. We later learned the subcontracted maintenance crew had been furloughed, but the airlines were not notified. Additionally, only one gate attendant was available after the pilot made multiple, failed phone call attempts and had to walk all the way back to the downstairs check-in desk. Also, the one employee who knew how to work the bucket truck was needed to help scan the tickets and load the bags and was working all the other Delta flights as well.
"Each airline manages and staffs its own operations at BTR as is the case at most airports," says Jim Caldwell, BR Metro's marketing director. "Airlines often hire their own airport staff, but sometimes contract through a private company.
"At BTR, Delta uses DGS (Delta Global Services); American uses Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American; and United contracts with GAT Airline Ground Support. These include airline staffing for customer service (above wing) and ground operations (below wing). Customer service personnel work the ticket counters and gates. Ground operations staff park the aircraft, unload and load the baggage, and push back the aircraft, among other duties. Airlines also provide their own aircraft maintenance, or contract it with a private company. Sometimes an airline will fly in their own mechanics from a maintenance base to complete certain repairs. At BTR, ExpressJet has a major maintenance operation that can be utilized by airlines, and there is also a smaller maintenance provider on site.
"Airports operate similar to malls in the sense that they lease space to companies that operate with significant independence, especially in the case of the airlines. Airports construct and maintain facilities, runways/taxiways, and provide fire and police protection. Airport staff also work to ensure the airport is in compliance with all FAA Part 139 regulations and certification requirements for commercial air service. No employees are supplied by BTR to work the airline flights or to provide aircraft maintenance.
"The Delta station manager at BTR advised us that bad weather had resulted in aircraft being held on the ground, doubling the number of jets beyond what is normally scheduled for that time period. When bad weather results in multiple delays and/or aircraft diversions, it can take a little time to recover and resume normal operations. Even though the airline may have a full staff, they are spread out over more aircraft for a period of time.
"While Airport Administration does not control airline staffing decisions, we know that the quality of the airline service is critical to the success of the airport. We regret when a passenger’s experience at BTR does not meet expectations, but we appreciate it being called to our attention so we can share it with the applicable airline. We also monitor the DOT on-time data and other reports for each airline at BTR, and communicate with our airline partners on an ongoing basis regarding performance trends."