The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council grappled with its first two opportunities to recommend penalties for companies who failed to meet their contractual obligations under a controversial economic incentive for manufacturers.

It took more than an hour Wednesday evening for the 12-member body to settle on the decision to not recommend a punishment for one company and delay their ruling two weeks for the other.

The companies couldn’t be more different in regard to the products they provide. One, Tin Roof Brewing Company, brews craft beers that are sold across the Baton Rouge area. The other, International Mezzo Technologies, manufactures parts in North Baton Rouge that have been used by professional race car teams and even NASA.

Both companies were given an exemption from paying property taxes under Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program and failed to meet the terms of their contracts.

The program, known as ITEP, has been around for decades, granting manufacturers an exemption from paying property taxes that would otherwise go to local budgets in exchange for meeting state-set jobs and payroll benchmarks.

But a 2016 executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards gave local entities an increased role in the enforcement of the program. The rule change is five years old, but municipalities are only now receiving notifications from Louisiana Economic Development’s Board of Commerce and Industry about local companies out of compliance with the program.

“This is a brand new feat for the state -- it’s not just East Baton Rouge,” said Donnie Miller, Baton Rouge Area Chamber director of business development. “It’s something that … we’re dealing with for the first time, and today is an important day for how we’re going to move forward and address these.”

Tin Roof’s non-compliance with the program occurred in 2018, 2019 and 2020 because the brewery failed to submit documentation that it followed through with its commitments under the program, although co-owner Cammy McGehee said it met its contractual obligations otherwise.

“In 2018, we had some leadership changes, some communication with our consultant that I feel was not 100% on my end ... and paperwork that fell through,” McGehee told the council.

Mezzo was required to hire two new employees in 2019 and increase its payroll but failed to do so by the end of the year because several employees left the company late in the year and weren’t replaced until January of 2020, President Kevin Kelly told the council.

“There’s no doubt that we were out of compliance, but I think the spirit of the rule … was shown,” Kelly said.

As the representatives of the three East Baton Rouge Parish entities that would have received the exempted tax dollars, Metro Council, the Sheriff’s Office and the School Board all have the power to recommend a penalty to the state board, defer to the board or mandate on their own that the companies pay a penalty. The council is the first of the three bodies to confront the issue.

Members of the public and several liberal council members urged hefty fines for the companies in order to set a strong precedent for other, larger companies that may have compliance issues in the future. Several of the more conservative members urged restraint toward the businesses.

Members first grilled McGehee about Tin Roof’s missing documentation and threatened a fine of over $30,000 -- the amount of tax dollars the company was exempt from paying -- before settling on deferral of the item after an hour of back and forth.

McGehee, nearly in tears, promised to submit the documentation to the state board and the council before their next meeting on Nov. 23, after which the members threatening a fine softened their approach.

“We have to be very, very careful about dropping the hammer because we’re thinking about the big company coming down the road,” Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole said. “We need to focus on the smaller company we’re dealing with today because the smaller companies are the lifeblood of our communities.”

Kelly’s company was let off the hook after less than 10 minutes of discussion when the council voted unanimously to recommend no punishment for Mezzo.

Council members agreed that uniform standards to punish companies out of compliance need to be set in order to better confront the issue going forward.

Cole finished the debate by criticizing the way that the state board was suddenly seeking to penalize companies out of compliance.

“The program is extremely complex as it relates to what is supposed to happen, and for the Board of Commerce and Industry to now make a decision to say we’re going to monitor this at this moment in time is really unfair to the businesses,” Cole said.