First responders rescued 15 people from the Amite River Saturday — the third incident in as many weeks involving stranded customers of a popular water sports company.

Crews from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5 responded to reports of stranded Tiki Tubing customers around 3 p.m., shortly before heavy rains began pounding the Baton Rouge area, chief Joe Koczrowski told The Advocate.

Koczrowski could not immediately say whether any of the tubers suffered injuries.

Saturday's rescues marked the third week in a row in which first responders have pulled beleaguered river-goers from the Amite's treacherous waters.

A Tiki Tubing customer from Deville drowned last weekend after being caught under the water. The week before that, 15 more had to be pulled from the river after getting stranded.

Earlier in the summer, the father of an LSU baseball pitcher drowned while Tiki Tubing as he tried to retrieve something from the water.

River rescues have spiked as people flocked to Tiki Tubing in greater numbers over the past year, according to Koczrowski. But deaths and injuries on the Amite, which has not been dredged in many years and is filled with branches and other debris, are nothing new.

Said Koczrowski after one rescue earlier this summer: "The river is angry."