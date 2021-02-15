Only one bridge will soon be open over the Mississippi River between Pointe Coupee and St. Charles parishes, state highway officials said.
The O.K. Allen Bridge, sometimes known as the "Old Bridge," in northern Baton Rouge is open for traffic but all other Mississippi bridges in the Capital area are or will be closed, said Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The bridges that are closed or in the process of being closed are the John James Audubon Bridge near New Roads and St. Francisville, the I-10 bridge in Baton Rouge, the Sunshine Bridge near Donaldsonville and the Veterans Memorial Bridge near Gramercy, Mallett said.
The next bridge down river of the Old Bridge in Baton Rouge that remains open is the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge in Luling. The bridge in St. Charles Parish is a crossing for Interstate 310.
The driving time between the two open bridges is close to an hour and a half, according to some online measures.
Some traffic could be seen still crossing the I-10 Bridge mid-morning Monday, but DOTD officials said they were still in the process of rerouting traffic and closing that bridge.
Mallett said that before the interstate highway bridge is fully closed, a whole process must occur to reroute traffic so travel remains safe and efficient.
"You just don’t put up a stop sign," Mallett said.
The two other Mississippi River bridges south of the Hale Boggs also remain open: the Huey P. Long in Jefferson Parish and the Crescent City Connection in New Orleans, Mallett said.