There is no plan for East Baton Rouge Parish to go back to requiring masks amid the latest surge of COVID-19 cases, officials said Tuesday.

"Mayor Broome has no plans at the present time to re-establish a mask mandate," spokesman Mark Armstrong said in a statement. "However, it certainly remains an option as she is staying in close contact with local hospitals and healthcare providers about the best practices we should all take during this current surge."

Masks are still required in all city-parish buildings.

The announcement comes as hospitalizations climb across the state from a wave of cases driven by the omicron variant — and as Mardi Gras approaches.

The parish is averaging over 800 confirmed cases a day over the past week. Local hospitals are again straining under a surge of people hospitalized with COVID as many doctors and nurses also come down with the virus and are unable to work.

New Orleans announced the return of its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday. Officials pointed to the millions of tourists that are expected to flood into Southeast Louisiana for Carnival season as a reason to reinstate the mandate.

Last week, Broome said it was still too early to determine if local Mardi Gras parades should be cancelled due to the surge. A series of January service projects and events intended to honor the legacy of civil rights advocate Dr. Martin Luther King were postponed by the city-parish last week due to the surge in cases.

Officials urged Baton Rouge residents to stay home if they feel sick and get vaccinated and boosted, if they haven't already.

"The Omicron Variant is very contagious and is having real impacts on our local hospital capacity," Armstrong said.