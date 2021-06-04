he bishop of Baton Rouge wants the area's 212,000 Roman Catholics back in the pews this weekend, when his dispensation from their Sunday Mass obligation expires.
In recent weeks, Bishop Michael Duca has also rescinded a requirement that parishioners wear masks at Mass, instead leaving the decision for pastors to make for their own flocks.
Catholics with an underlying medical condition that would make the coronavirus more dangerous, along with those who are not vaccinated, remain exempt from weekly Mass attendance. The dispensation also remains for people if "they are simply fearful."
When Duca relaxed his mask mandate last month, he said those still at risk from the virus should continue to wear them.
Duca's territory includes 64 churches in 12 civil parishes.