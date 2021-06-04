BR.wildpalms..032921 TS 52.jpg
Diocese of Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca speaks during Palm Sunday Mass at the cathedral, March 28, 2021. Palm Sunday marks the first day of Holy Week, the last week of the Christian solemn season of Lent that precedes Eastertide. In most liturgical churches, Palm Sunday is celebrated by the blessing and distribution of palm branches representing the palm branches which the crowd scattered in front of Christ, as he rode into Jerusalem.

he bishop of Baton Rouge wants the area's 212,000 Roman Catholics back in the pews this weekend, when his dispensation from their Sunday Mass obligation expires.

In recent weeks, Bishop Michael Duca has also rescinded a requirement that parishioners wear masks at Mass, instead leaving the decision for pastors to make for their own flocks. 

Catholics with an underlying medical condition that would make the coronavirus more dangerous, along with those who are not vaccinated, remain exempt from weekly Mass attendance. The dispensation also remains for people if "they are simply fearful."

When Duca relaxed his mask mandate last month, he said those still at risk from the virus should continue to wear them. 

Duca's territory includes 64 churches in 12 civil parishes.

