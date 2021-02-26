Ascension Parish Judge Steven Tureau will not recuse himself from a ruling on whether District Attorney Ricky Babin -- his former boss -- should pay Murphy Painter attorney's fees and other penalties for denying him access to the tape that derailed his run for Ascension Parish President.
It's the latest twist in a tangled political and legal drama that has raised numerous questions about conflicts of interest in the parish's close-knit political scene.
Tureau will decide if the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office acted improperly in refusing to turn over the recording. If he rules in Painter's favor, Babin and his office would pay attorney's fees of $35,840 to Painter's lawyer, Kim Segura Landry, plus legal costs of $1,445 and potential penalties.
A snippet of the tape, released on a local news website, insinuated Painter had turned a blind eye to rape allegations while he was an Ascension Sheriff's deputy. Painter dropped out of the race for president after the tape was released; a grand jury later found no evidence he had committed wrongdoing.
Painter requested the full recording from Babin's office, which refused to turn it over. So Painter sued; in August, then-interim judge Emile R. St. Pierre ordered the DA to give Painter the tape, saying it wasn't barred from disclosure by grand jury secrecy rules, as Babin had argued. But St. Pierre did not rule on whether Babin should pay attorney's fees or penalties; Tureaud has since replaced him after a fall election.
Tureaud has recused himself from a separate lawsuit Painter has brought against Babin, Parish President Clint Cointment and others, claiming they conspired to undermine his campaign by leaking the tape snippet. Tureau shares property with Cointment and other family members.
But in the records case, Tureau says he doesn't have a conflict of interest because Cointment isn't part of the suit.
"A judge is presumed to be impartial. This court does feel that it can be fair and impartial in the instant matter," Tureau wrote on Monday.
Before becoming judge in January, Tureau had worked as a prosecutor for Babin. But he also says he is a lifelong friend of Painter's and for years spoke frequently with him on the phone.
Judicial canons call for judges to remove themselves from cases not only when there is actual bias or conflict but when there may be an appearance of bias and the judge's impartiality can be reasonably questioned.
Tureau is hardly the first assistant district attorney of Babin's or of past Ascension district attorneys to be elected judge and then handle matters where assistant district attorneys represent one side, particularly in criminal cases.
Chief Judge Jason Verdigets previously worked for Babin, while Judge Alvin Turner Jr. was a prosecutor under former District Attorneys Tony Falterman and Don Carmouche.
Recently retired Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. was also the first assistant district attorney under Falterman. Tureau's father, Ralph Tureau, was also a former assistant district attorney-turned-judge.
But Painter had argued in court papers that, in this case, Judge Tureau would be asked to decide how much the District Attorney's office and Babin should be assessed in attorney's fees and costs -- and also whether Babin should be personally liable for additional penalties over the records spat.
In his ruling Monday, Tureau found that state law allows sitting judges to make the call on removing themselves from a case if the allegations of conflict don't have valid grounds, which Tureau found in this instance.
Landry, Painter's attorney, said her client plans to appeal.
"The jurisprudence is clear that a substantial allegation of the appearance of bias requires the court to appoint a judge to hear the motion," she wrote. "Is there not an appearance of bias when the judge, as a former employee, has to render a decision that would result in a personal judgment against his most recent former employer?"
In recent court papers, Babin's office has disputed Painter's right to attorney's fees, cost or penalties.
The office has told Tureau that the quick legal proceeding Painter used to obtain the records, known as a writ of mandamus, was improper for grand jury material. St. Pierre had rejected this argument when he ordered the recording released.
Babin's office added that prosecutors were properly holding on to what they believed was secret grand jury material until ordered by St. Pierre to release it, so prosecutors' actions shouldn't be seen as "arbitrary and capricious" and result in fees and penalties.