Lawyers for Cynthia Perkins, a Livingston Parish woman accused with her former sheriff's deputy ex-husband of dozens of sex crimes, asked a judge to move her imminent trial out of Livingston because of "extraordinary media coverage" they argued could prevent seating of a fair jury.
The former teacher and her ex-spouse face 150 felony charges alleging rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism and tainting pastries that kids later ate at the school where Perkins taught.
Jury selection for Cynthia Perkins' trial was slated to begin next Monday in the town of Livingston. But her lawyer, James Spokes, said in court documents filed Tuesday morning at the parish courthouse that public opinion about Perkins' guilt has been so affected by speculation and accusations on different media platforms that her constitutional right to a fair trial could be in jeopardy.
"It is more than probable that Ms. Perkins has already been convicted by the population through various forms of media," Spokes wrote in his request to move the trial.
Trials for both Cynthia Perkins and her ex-husband, former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Lieutenant Dennis Perkins, have already been delayed by debate over whether the pair should stand trial together for the dozens of sex crimes they allegedly committed in concert.
The couple was indicted jointly and poised to be tried together after a sweeping child pornography investigation led to their 2019 arrests. But defense attorneys argued to a Livingston Parish judge in June that the two should be tried individually, saying Cynthia Perkins planned to pin blame on her ex-husband if they appeared before the same jury.
The Louisiana Supreme Court later upheld a judge's ruling that the two should have separate trials.
Cynthia's trial was set to begin Feb. 14. Her ex-husband's was scheduled for May.
A spokesperson for the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting both cases, did not immediately return a request for comment on the venue change on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.