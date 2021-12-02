A woman who says she was assaulted by former Livingston Parish Sheriff's SWAT team leader Dennis Perkins and his mistress gave wrenching testimony Thursday about the trauma she endured after learning of a 17-minute video that allegedly shows Perkins and the other woman raping her while she was drugged and unconscious.
The video emerged from a sweeping probe into Perkins by the Louisiana attorney general's office in 2019. Perkins' former mistress, Melanie Curtin, is on trial this week for the act depicted in the video, and for helping to make the recording.
"Sorry. I'm sorry. When I learned about [the video], I didn't … I can't even wrap my brain around it," the woman said in a Livingston Parish courtroom Thursday. "I didn't think it was possible. When I saw parts of that video, I wanted to literally die."
Curtin is standing trial on felony charges of aggravated rape and video voyeurism. Her case is separate from, but connected to, those against Perkins and his ex-wife, Cynthia Perkins, a former school teacher.
The Perkinses face a combined 150 counts alleging they raped two children and an adult, produced child pornography, and served baked goods to schoolchildren on which Dennis Perkins had ejaculated. Their trials were separated after Dennis Perkins' lawyers said Cynthia Perkins would attempt to pin all the blame on him.
Investigators have said they believe Dennis Perkins had drugged multiple women. Curtin's attorneys say she was drugged herself at the time of the rape. Curtin is not accused of crimes involving children.